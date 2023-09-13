Asia Cup: Pakistan, Sri Lanka to clash in virtual semi-final

Written by Parth Dhall September 13, 2023 | 03:49 pm 3 min read

The two sides met in the 2022 Asia Cup final

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will lock horns in their final Asia Cup 2023 Super Four encounters at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on September 14. India reached the final after defeating both Pakistan and Sri Lanka across two days. Hence, the impending Pakistan-SL game will be a knockout as Bangladesh have been eliminated after losing two games. Here is the match preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

As mentioned, the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host this contest on September 14. Although the track here has been fruitful for batting, it largely assisted the spinners during the India-SL contest. However, pacers extract swing and bounce early on. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app. It will begin at 3:00pm IST.

The Asia Cup 2022 final rematch

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will square off for the first time in the 2023 Asia Cup. The two sides met in the final of the 2022 edition, which was played in the T20 format. SL dramatically won by 23 runs. This time as well, Pakistan and SL will clash in a knockout as the winner will face India in the final.

A look at the head-to-head record

The two sides have met 155 times in ODIs, with Pakistan comprehensively dominating the head-to-head record - 92-58 (NR: 4, Tie: 1). At home, the Lankan team has won 20 of its 41 ODIs against Pakistan, losing 18 (NR: 3). As far as the ODI editions of the Asia Cup are concerned, SL have 10 wins and four defeats against Pakistan.

SL bowlers find rhythm; Naseem, Rauf remain doubtful

Although several key SL bowlers are out due to injuries, their bowling attack has looked solid. Interestingly, SL have bowled out their opposition in each of their last 14 ODIs. They won 13 of these matches. Meanwhile, Pakistan have drafted Shahnawaz Dahani and Zaman Khan as backups for injured Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah. The duo picked up injuries in the match against India.

Here are the Probable XIs

SL (Probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, and Matheesha Pathirana. Pakistan (Probable XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Wasim Jr.

A look at the key stats

Pakistan skipper Babar slammed a record-breaking century against Nepal in the Asia Cup opener. However, he made 17 and 10 against Bangladesh and India, respectively. In the upcoming encounter, all eyes will be on Sri Lankan youngster Wellalage, who took five wickets and scored an unbeaten 42 against India. Notably, Pakistan's Shaheen, Naseem, and Rauf have 24 wickets between them in the ongoing tournament.

