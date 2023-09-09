Asia Cup: Sadeera Samarawickrama hammers his highest ODI score

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 09, 2023 | 06:48 pm 2 min read

Sadeera Samarawickrama scored his fourth ODI fifty in 2023 (Source: X/@ICC)

Sadeera Samarawickrama smoked a fiery half-century in Sri Lanka's Asia Cup Super Fours clash against Bangladesh. The dasher paced his knock to perfection and ended up scoring 93 off 72 balls. His knock was laced with eight boundaries and two sixes. This was Samarawickrama's fifth ODI fifty and also his highest score in the format. Here we look at his stats.

A fine knock from Samarawickrama

Samarawickrama arrived at number four with the scorecard reading 108/2. As the Colombo track had assistance for bowlers, Samarawickrama was watchful early on. However, he kept rotating the strike as the scoring rate remained decent. Samarawickrama went berserk in the last 10 overs as SL garnered 81 runs in that phase. Taskin Ahmed dismissed him in the very last ball of the innings.

Here are his stats

Samarawickarma has been in sublime form in ODI cricket. Four of his five ODI half-centuries have come this year. The Lankan batter still awaits his maiden ton in the format. Standing in his 20th ODI, Samarawickrama has raced to 550 runs at an average of 34.37. His previous highest score (82) was recorded against Ireland earlier this year.

Second successive fifty against Bangladesh

Notably, Samarawickarma smoked his second fifty of the 2023 Asia Cup. His brilliance meant SL posted 257/9 in their allotted 50 overs. The batter's maiden half-century of the event also came against Bangladesh in the group stage. The young dasher slammed 54 off 77 balls in that duel as the Lankan team comprehensively won by five wickets, having chased down 165 in 39 overs.

