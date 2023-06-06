Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' registers a marvelous opening

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 06, 2023, 11:28 am 1 min read

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' box office collection

Marvel Comics and Marvel films enjoy a huge fan following and the Spider-Verse franchise has become huge with the release of the second installment, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The film is working like magic at the box office as it registered the second-highest opening weekend in the US with a staggering $120M. Globally, the film has raked in more than $208M.

The film has been received well in India

The Shameik Moore-headlined film is earning well in India. On Monday, it earned Rs. 2.25 crore. Overall, it earned Rs. 21.08 crore. The film received rave reviews from critics and viewers. The cast includes Hailee Steinfeld, Karan Soni, and Daniel Kaluuya, among others. The film was released in 10 Indian languages. Cricketer Shubman Gill has dubbed for the Indian Spider-Man in Hindi and Punjabi.

