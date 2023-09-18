ICC World Cup: Decoding list of players with injury concerns

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 18, 2023 | 11:40 am 3 min read

Tim Southee dislocated and fractured a bone in his right thumb (Source: X/@ICC)

Cricket fans have their eyes on the calendar with the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup being days away. While most of the participating teams have submitted their provisional squads, they have until September 28 to make any changes to their final 15. Meanwhile, many players are racing against time to get fit for the WC. Here are the WC-bound players with injury concerns.

Will Kane Williamson get fit on time?

Kane Williamson, who has been out of action for nearly six months now, is New Zealand's designated skipper for WC. The 33-year-old underwent surgery, having ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament on his right knee in the opener of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Notably, there is still no date in place for his return. Williamson received the Player-of-the-Tournament in the 2019 WC.

NZ also suffer Tim Southee blow

Williamson's long-time teammate, Tim Southee dislocated and fractured a bone in his right thumb during the recently-concluded England ODI series. "It's not ideal for Timmy," NZ's stand-in captain Tom Latham had said on being asked about Southee's fitness status. The veteran pacer, who has been a part of NZ's last three ODI WC campaigns, is at least expected to miss the first few games.

Travis Head sustains hand fracture

Australian opener Travis Head was struck by a Gerald Coetzee short delivery in the recently-concluded South Africa ODI series. Head coach Andrew McDonald later confirmed that Head has fractured his left hand. As expected, he was not included Australia's squad for the three-ODI series against hosts India. Meanwhile, the southpaw is a part of Australia's provisional 15-member WC squad.

Naseem Shah may miss entire WC

Pakistan's rising pace sensation Naseem Shah suffered a blow just below his bowling shoulder during the Asia Cup Super Fours game against India last week. As per ESPNcricinfo, initial reports from the speedster's injury show that he may miss the entire WC and remain away from action for the rest of the year. His absence would be a massive blow for Pakistan.

Will Axar Patel get fit on time?

All-rounder Axar Patel was forced to miss the 2023 Asia Cup final after injuring his left quadriceps during India's final Super Four match against Bangladesh. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma stated that Axar can take a week or 10 days to recover. Hence, the left-arm spinner is unlikely to participate in the upcoming Australia ODI series.

Multiple injuries in SL camp

As many as five of Sri Lanka's frontline bowlers are currently recovering from injuries. Dushmantha Chameera (shoulder), Dilshan Madushanka, (oblique muscle) Wanindu Hasaranga (hamstring), and Lahiru Kumara (side strain) missed the Asia Cup due to fitness issues. Mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana was then added to the list, having suffered a hamstring injury during the Super Fours game against Pakistan.

Nortje, Magala to undergo fitness tests

South African pacers Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala will undergo fitness tests this week to determine their availability for the WC. Both fast bowlers played just one game in the recent five-ODI series against Australia. While Nortje is down with lower-back issues, Magala has left-knee injuries. Notably, Nortje is one of the quickest bowlers going around.

Najmul Hossain Shanto got injured during the Asia Cup

Bangladesh's batting star Najmul Hossain Shanto got ruled out midway through the Asia Cup with a hamstring problem. "The player had complained of hamstring pain during batting and could not field. We had an MRI scan done confirming a muscle tear," Bangladesh team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said in a statement to ESPNCricinfo.

