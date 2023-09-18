Jason Roy: Decoding his ODI stats post 2019 World Cup

September 18, 2023

Jason Roy has been dropped from England's 2023 WC squad (Source: X/@ICC)

Harry Brook has been added to England's 15-member squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Jason Roy, hailed as one of England's finest ever white-ball batters, has made way for him. Notably, Brook is a veteran of just six ODIs. On the other hand, Roy was instrumental to England's 2019 WC triumph. Here are his numbers since the last WC.

Why does this story matter?

Roy was a part of England's provisional WC squad. He was expected to form the opening pair with Jonny Bairstow. However, Brook's recent form and ability to score quickly meant Roy was omitted. Dawid Malan's recent heroics at the opening spot in ODIs were also a reason behind Roy's omission. Notably, Roy is England's 10th-highest run-getter in ODI cricket.

An average of 32.19 since last WC

Since the conclusion of the 2019 WC, Roy has blown hot and cold in ODIs. In 32 games in this period, he has returned with 890 runs at 31.78 with his strike rate being a healthy 98.99. The tally includes three tons and as many fifties. He has four ducks and seven single-digit scores in this period.

Averaged 63.28 in the 2019 WC

As mentioned, Roy played a vital role in powering England to the 2019 WC. In seven innings in the tournament, he accumulated 443 runs at 63.28. The tally includes four fifties and a ton. His strike rate (115.36) was the highest among batters with 350 or more runs in the competition. Notably, he made 85 off 65 balls in the semi-final game against Australia.

His ODI stats till the WC

Roy, who made his ODI debut in 2015, was instrumental to England's rise in white-ball cricket since the 2015 WC debacle. Coming to the numbers by the conclusion of the 2019 WC, he accumulated 3,381 ODI runs at an average and strike rate of 42.79 and 107.40, respectively (100s: 9, 50s: 19). He owns the second-highest individual ODI score by an England batter (180).

Two ODI tons in 2023

Interestingly, Roy has mustered 278 runs across six ODIs this year at 46.33. The tally includes away centuries against Bangladesh and South Africa. However, 9,1, 4, and 19 read his other scores. Interestingly, Brook, who made his ODI debut only this year, has just 123 runs across six games at 20.50. Malan has an ODI average of 73.87 in 2023.

Here are his overall ODI numbers

Having played 116 ODIs, Roy owns 4,271 runs in the format at 39.91. The tally includes 12 tons and 21 fifties. Roy's ODI strike rate of 105.53 is only second to Jos Buttler (118) among English batters with 4,000 or more runs. Among England players, only Marcus Trescothick (4,335) owns more ODI runs as an opener than Roy.

