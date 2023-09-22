Ruturaj Gaikwad slams his maiden ODI half-century: Key stats

Sports

Ruturaj Gaikwad slams his maiden ODI half-century: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall September 22, 2023 | 08:36 pm 1 min read

Gaikwad slammed 10 fours in his 77-ball 71 (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Ruturaj Gaikwad has slammed his maiden half-century in One-Day Internationals. He reached this mark in the 1st ODI against Australia at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Gaikwad, along with his opening partner Shubman Gill, gave India a solid start as the Men in Blue attempted to chase 277. Notably, the former will lead India in the Asian Games (men's cricket event).

A cautious, yet elegant knock from Gaikwad

Playing only his third ODI, Gaikwad looked confident against the Australian seamers in Mohali. He played cautiously but didn't shy away from punishing the poor balls. The right-handed batter added 142 runs for the opening wicket with Gill. Gaikwad was the first Indian wicket to fall as Adam Zampa trapped him in front. He slammed a 77-ball 71 (10 fours).

India Men squad for Asian Games (cricket)

As mentioned, Gaikwad is set to lead India in the upcoming Asian Games. India Men squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wicket-keeper).

Share this timeline