Can Ashwin earn a spot in India's World Cup squad?

Sports

Can Ashwin earn a spot in India's World Cup squad?

Written by Parth Dhall September 18, 2023 | 06:01 pm 4 min read

Ashwin has 151 wickets in ODI cricket

According to Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is still in the mix for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup, starting October 5, in India. Rohit admitted the same in the post-match press conference after India defeated Sri Lanka in the 2023 Asia Cup final. Notably, Ashwin is not a part of India's 15-member squad for the World Cup.

Why does this story matter?

The speculations regarding Ashwin's World Cup participation started doing the rounds after Axar Patel was forced to miss the Asia Cup final (quadriceps injury). Off-spinner Washington Sundar played the final as Axar's replacement. The former will feature in the Asian Games for India (September 28 to October 7). Hence, Ashwin could make the WC squad, more so as India require a frontline off-spinner.

Ashwin is in the line: Rohit

"As a spinner-all-rounder, Ashwin is in the line. I have been talking to him on the phone. The injury happened to Axar at the last minute. Washington was available, so he had to come and perform the role for us," Rohit said in the post-match press conference. "Washington was cricket-fit because he was part of the Asian Games camp (in Bengaluru)," he added.

Ashwin has 17 wickets in ODI World Cup

Ashwin has represented India in two 50-over World Cup editions. He rose to prominence in 2011 and became India's frontline spinner in 2015. As of now, the off-spinner has taken 17 wickets from 10 World Cup games at an average of 24.88. The tally includes a four-wicket haul. Ashwin, India's premier red-ball spinner, has been in and out of the limited-overs squads lately.

His stats in ODI cricket

Ashwin, India's only off-spinner with over 450 Test wickets, made his ODI debut in 2010 against Sri Lanka in Harare. The 37-year-old has had limited appearances in white-ball cricket of late due to the emergence of young spinners. As of now, Ashwin has taken 151 wickets from 113 ODIs at 33.49. He also owns 707 runs with the bat, including a half-century.

What makes Ashwin different from others?

Over the years, Ashwin has added several variations to his armory across formats. While Ashwin's prowess with the red ball requires no introduction, he never shies away from experimentation in limited-overs cricket. Right from bowling his famous carrom ball to inflicting run-outs at the non-striker's end, the cricketing mind of Ashwin has been captivating one and all.

Is Ashwin ahead in the pecking order?

At present, the Indian spin attack comprises only left-armers - Kuldeep Yadav (left-arm wrist-spinner), Ravindra Jadeja (slow left-arm), and Axar (slow left-arm). Notably, Axar could take up to 10 days to recover. An off-spinner in the form of either Ashwin or Washington could make a difference on Indian pitches. Since the latter is injury-prone, Ashwin could be ahead in the pecking order.

Ashwin can target several left-handed batters

Each of the major sides has at least one impactful left-handed batter - Australia: David Warner, South Africa: Quinton de Kock, England: Ben Stokes, New Zealand: Devon Conway, and Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq. Ashwin has been lethal against left-handed batters across formats.

What can be the team combination with Ashwin?

Ashwin can occupy the number eight slot in India's XI for the World Cup. Of late, the Indian spinner has scored handy runs down the order. Ashwin has five Test tons, with three of them coming at home. Although Axar is a better batter among the two in white-ball cricket, Ashwin is not far behind. Ashwin, Jadeja, and Kuldeep form a deadly spin attack.

India's squad for WC 2023

India's squad for WC 2023: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav.

Poll Should India rope in Ashwin for the World Cup?

Yes 0% No 0% Poll is completed

Share this timeline