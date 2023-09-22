Asian Games: How can Indian football team qualify for R16?

Sports

Asian Games: How can Indian football team qualify for R16?

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 22, 2023 | 08:20 pm 3 min read

India suffered a 5-1 drubbing against China, before winning 1-0 against Bangladesh (Photo credit: X/@OlympicKhel)

The Indian men's football team kept its chances of reaching the knockout stages of the 2023 Asian Games alive with a 1-0 win against Bangladesh in their recent fixture. Sunil Chhetri scored the solitary goal from the spot to bag all three points for the Blue Tigers. They had previously suffered a 5-1 drubbing against China. They need a positive result against Myanmar.

Why does this story matter?

The Indian football teams are not ranked in the top eight in Asia and hence the Sports Ministry was reluctant regarding their participation in the Continental Games. However, after a lot of pleading, the teams were allowed. Despite several logistics, player availability and injury concerns, the Indian men's team are still in contention to progress to the knockout rounds.

China crush India in the opening fixture

Jet lagged and tired Indian team gave a great fight against China in the first half which saw Rahul KP score a wonderful goal from a tight angle. The first half ended in a 1-1 draw. However, with fatigue creeping in and Igor Stimac running out of options on the bench, China scored four goals in the second period to win 5-1.

India bounce back against Bangladesh

India bounced back with a 1-0 win over Bangladesh as Chhetri scored from the spot. However, it was not a great display from Igor Stimac's men as they were not clinical with their chances. Bryce Miranda looked good as he earned the penalty before Samuel Kynshi's freekick struck the post. Dheeraj Singh in goal was sensational with a couple of fantastic saves.

A look at the qualification scenario for India

India will next play Myanmar on September 24, which will be their final group-stage fixture. The top two teams from each six groups will directly qualify for the round of 16 along with the four best third-placed teams. Therefore, a win for the Blue Tigers against Myanmar will secure their place in the knockouts. They can still qualify with a draw if luck favors.

Sunil Chhetri scripted this Asian Games record

The 39-year-old Chhetri led India in their opening match against China at the 2023 Asian Games. He became the third Indian captain to lead his team in two Asian Games (2014 and 2023). Chhetri joins an elite list of former India captains which includes Sailen Manna (1951, 1954) and Bhaichung Bhutia (2002, 2006), who have also led the country in two Asian Games.

India have clinched two gold medals at the Asian Games

India won the gold medal in football at the Asian Games in 1951 under the leadership of coach Syed Abdul Rahim and captain Manna. Rahim guided India to their second gold medal in the 1962 Asian Games as they defeated South Korea 2-1 in the final. India won their last football medal at the Asiad in 1970 when they clinched the bronze medal.

India last reached the R16 in the 2010 Asian Games

India lost their first two matches against Kuwait and Qatar but roared back with a 4-1 win against Singapore in the 2010 Asiad. They reached the R16 as one of the best four third-placed nations. However, they suffered a 5-0 defeat against Japan (pre-quarterfinals). India lost both their group games in 2014. They missed out on the knockouts in 2002 and also in 2006.

Share this timeline