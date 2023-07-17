Listing the star performers from the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 17, 2023 | 05:40 pm 4 min read

Jyothi Yarraji won gold medal at the women's 100m hurdles

The Indian contingent created history at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championship by finishing with their joint-best performance at this level. India finished third in the standings with six golds, 12 silver medals, and nine bronze medals. They finished with 12 more medals than the last edition, in 2019. This was a major preparational event ahead of the 2023 Asian Games.

Sreeshankar wins silver, qualifies for Paris Olympics

Murali Sreeshankar is one of India's finest athletes in recent times. His leap of 8.41m at the Inter-State Championships was spectacular and he carried that momentum here with a jump of 8.37, which sealed the silver for him, and more importantly, confirmed his ticket for the Paris Olympics next year. This was the long jumper's best sssleap overseas and his second-best jump overall.

A stellar performance from Tejaswin Shankar

Considering it was the first time Tejaswin Shankar represented India at the decathlon, he did reasonably well to clinch bronze. Although it was his lowest tally, he recorded his personal best in javelin throw and discuss throw. However, the Commonwealth Games bronze medallist is clear that the high jump remains his main event. He will only compete in the decathlon at the Asian level.

Jyothi Yarraji is the other name for consistency

India's fastest women hurdler, Jyothi Yarraji had a sensational event as she took home two medals. Yarraji won gold in the 100m hurdles after a terrific performance in the semifinals as well. She also bagged silver in the Women's 200m event. Notably, no other Indian female hurdler has finished 100m hurdles in less than 13 seconds, Yarraji has recorded six such finishes in 2023.

Parul Chaudhury's double; Shaili Singh's silver

Indian long-distance runner Parul Chaudhury delivered at the Asian Athletics Championship as she bagged two medals. She won gold at the 3000m steeplechase and silver at the 5000m event. The 28-year-old was phenomenal in both events. Meanwhile, long jumper Shaili Singh finished with the silver medal, which was her first international medal. The 19-year-old's jump of 6.54m was enough to secure the silver.

DP Manu's comeback; Annu Rani's wavering form

Javelin thrower DP Manu had a poor outing at the Inter-State Championships. But he remained focused and clinched the silver medal with a throw of 81.01m. He has increased his chances of making it to the Asian Games with this performance. Meanwhile, Annu Rani recorded a throw of 59.01m to finish fourth in the women's javelin event. She hasn't crossed 60m since the CWG.

Resilient Swapna wins silver; Tajinder Toor defends his title

Swapna Barman once again showed her indomitable grit and determination as she wins silver in the heptathlon despite carrying a severe back injury. Meanwhile, India's best shotputter Tajinder Singh Toor also battles a groin injury to defend his title at the Asian Athletics Championships. He could manage only two throws and to his fortune, the second effort of 20.23m clinched his gold medal.

4x400m Mixed Relay team's record run; women's relay team disappoints

The Indian mixed relay team bagged the gold medal beating Japan and Sri Lanka as they also broke the national record. The team comprises Rajesh Ramesh, Aishwarya Mishra, Amoj Jacob and Subha Venkatesan timed 3.14.70 setting up a new National record in this discipline. However, the women's 4x400m relay team disappointed everyone. They won bronze with a timing of 3:33:73s and need drastic improvement.

Here are some honorable mentions

CWG silver medallist Abdulla Aboobacker bagged gold in the triple jump event. While Ajay Saroj also clinched gold at the men's 1,500m event. Priyanka Goswami won silver in the women's 20km race-walking. Whereas, Anil Kushare clinched silver in the Men's high jump. Tejaswin dropped out of medal contention due to fatigue from the decathlon. The Men's 4x400m relay team managed the silver medal.

