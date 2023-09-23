ICC Cricket World Cup: Key stats of India against Pakistan

Sports

ICC Cricket World Cup: Key stats of India against Pakistan

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 23, 2023 | 11:12 am 2 min read

The arch-rivals will meet on October 12 in Ahmedabad (Source: X/@ICC)

Cricket fans have their eyes on the calendar with the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup being just around the corner. Hosts India and Pakistan, who have been a part of several memorable World Cup clashes in the past, are among the favorites to taste the glory. The arch-rivals will meet on October 14 in Ahmedabad. Here we decode their rivalry in ODI World Cups.

India 7-0 Pakistan in ODI World Cups

India have famously won their seven ODI WC games against the Men in Green. This tally includes the quarter-final win in 1996 and the semi-final triumph in 2011. Meanwhile, only West Indies own more ODI WC wins against Pakistan, eight in 11 matches. India won by 89 runs (DLS method) when the two sides met in the 2019 WC group-stage game.

Highest and lowest scores

The 336/5 in the 2019 edition is India's highest WC total against Pakistan. They touched the 300-run mark in the 2015 Indo-Pak game as well (300/7). Their lowest total against the Men in Green came in the 1992 edition (216/7). Meanwhile, Pakistan's highest WC score against India reads 273/7 in 2003. Their lowest total in this regard came in the 1992 WC game, 173/10.

Rohit Sharma owns second-highest WC score against Pakistan

Sachin Tendulkar (313 at 78.25) owns the most WC runs against Pakistan. Rohit Sharma's 140 in the 2019 event is the second-highest WC score versus Pakistan. Virat Kohli (107 in 2015) is India's only other WC centurion against Pakistan. For Pakistan, Saeed Anwar has the most WC runs against India (185). He is also Pakistan's only WC centurion against India (101 in 2003).

Venkatesh Prasad owns most WC wickets for India versus Pakistan

Venkatesh Prasad's tally of eight WC wickets against Pakistan is the most for an Indian bowler. He is also the only Indian with a fifer against Pakistan in WC (5/27 in 1999). Mohammed Shami (4/35) took a four-wicket haul against the Men in Green in 2015. For Pakistan, Wahab Riaz has taken the most WC wickets against the Indian team (7).

Wahab's historic feat

Meanwhile, Wahab is the only bowler with a five-wicket haul against India in a WC knock-out game. He returned with 5/46 in the 2011 semi-final. Sohail Khan (5/55 in 2015) is the only other Pakistan bowler with a WC fifer against the Men in Blue.

Share this timeline