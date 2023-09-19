Asian Games, men's cricket event: All you need to know

Sports

Asian Games, men's cricket event: All you need to know

Written by Parth Dhall September 19, 2023 | 06:34 pm 3 min read

The men's tournament will be held between September 27 and October 7

Cricket returns to the Asian Games after nine years. The sport was last included in the Games back in 2014. This time, the Indian men's and women's cricket teams will be up for the continental challenge in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China. The men's tournament, a 15-team affair, will be held between September 27 and October 7. Here are further details.

A look at the 15 teams

The 2023 Asian Games women's cricket event will see 15 teams battle it out for the gold medal. Afghanistan, Mongolia Cambodia, Japan, Nepal, Hong Kong China, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Bahrain, Maldives, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh are the participating nations. The top four sides - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh have already qualified for the quarter-finals.

Decoding the format

As mentioned, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh will start their campaigns in the quarter-finals. The remaining 11 teams have been divided into four groups. Winners from each of the four groups will enter the quarter-finals. These four winners will join the already-qualified teams to form the top eight. Two semi-finals, the bronze medal playoff, and the final will follow the quarter-finals.

Here are the groups

Group A: Afghanistan and Mongolia. Group B: Cambodia, Japan, and Nepal. Group C: Hong Kong China, Singapore, and Thailand. Group D: Malaysia, Bahrain, and Maldives. Quarter-finals (Direct entrants): India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

Men's cricket event schedule (IST)

September 27: Nepal vs Japan, 6:30 AM. September 27: Hong Kong, China vs Singapore, 11:30 AM. September 28: Malaysia vs Bahrain, 6:30 AM. September 28: Japan vs Cambodia, 11:30 AM. September 29: Maldives vs Malaysia, 6:30 AM. September 29: Singapore vs Thailand, 11:30 AM. October 1: Afghanistan vs Mongolia, 6:30 AM. October 1: Cambodia vs Nepal, 11:30 AM.

Men's cricket event schedule (IST)

October 2: Thailand vs Hong Kong China, 6:30 AM. October 2: Bahrain vs Maldives, 11:30 AM. October 3: India (1st ranked team) vs TBD, Quarter-final 1, 6:30 AM. October 3: Pakistan (2nd ranked team) vs TBD, Quarter-final 2, 11:30 AM. October 4: SL (3rd ranked team) vs TBD, Quarter-final 3, 6:30 AM. October 4: Bangladesh (4th ranked team) vs TBD, Quarter-final 4, 11:30 AM.

Men's cricket event schedule (IST)

October 6: Winner QF 1 vs Winner QF 4, Semi-final 1, 6:30 AM. October 6: Winner QF 2 vs Winner QF 3, Semi-final 2, 11:30 AM. October 7: Loser SF 1 vs Loser SF 2, 3rd/4th match (Bronze medal playoff), 6:30 AM. October 7: Winner SF 1 vs Winner SF 2, Final (Gold medal match), 11:30 AM

India Men squad for Asian Games (cricket)

India Men squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wicket-keeper).

Who are the star performers?

Indian captain Gaikwad, who has been impressive in the IPL, has 11 appearances for India in T20Is. Jaiswal is another solid addition. He scored 171 on his Test debut. Rinku was one of the highlights for KKR in IPL 2023. His presence will lift Gaikwad's men in China. India has Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, and Washington Sundar among others in terms of bowling.

Share this timeline