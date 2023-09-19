India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Decoding the key player battles

The ODI series will begin on September 22

After winning the 2023 Asia Cup, India will take on Australia in a three-match ODI series at home. It will be a litmus test for the two sides ahead of the all-important ICC Cricket World Cup. Notably, star players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav will only play the final ODI. KL Rahul will lead India in the first two ODIs.

Shubman Gill vs Mitchell Starc

Star opener Shubman Gill will be pivotal for India's top order as both Rohit and Kohli are missing the first two ODIs. Gill, who has been on song across formats, will face a fired-up Mitchell Starc. The left-arm seamer will test Gill with his searing in-swingers. Notably, Starc has dismissed Gill twice in 39 balls in ODIs. Gill averages just 17.50 against Starc.

KL Rahul vs Adam Zampa

Rahul showed resistance on Sri Lanka's turning tracks during the Asia Cup 2023. He is often lauded for his ability to rotate the strike against the spinners. Rahul, who bolsters India's middle order in ODIs, will be at loggerheads against leg-spinner Adam Zampa. Zampa has dismissed Rahul four times in eight ODI innings. The latter averages 19.75 and strikes at just 84.94 against Zampa.

David Warner vs Indian pacers

Australian opener David Warner slammed two 50+ scores, including a ton, in the recently-concluded ODI series against South Africa. After facing a quality South African pace attack, Warner will take on Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, who dazzled during the Asia Cup. While Warner is yet to face Siraj, Bumrah is yet to dismiss the Australian batter in 11 innings (102 off 112 balls).

Steven Smith vs Ravindra Jadeja

Australia's Run Machine Steven Smith will play his first ODI in six months. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja will lead India's spin attack in the absence of wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Notably, Jadeja has dismissed Smith as many as eight times in Test cricket. However, the latter has the edge in ODIs, having fallen just once in nine innings (182 off 147 balls, SR: 123.80).

Glenn Maxwell vs Jadeja

One of Jadeja's tasks would be to disarray the Australian middle order. Glenn Maxwell, who is known for his power-hitting, is Australia's pivotal element in the middle phase. Maxwell averages an incredible 71.50 against Jadeja in ODIs, but the latter has also dismissed Maxwell twice. The Australian batter strikes at a brilliant 120.16 against Jadeja in the format.

A look at other key battles

Senior Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin returns to the ODI setup after a year. Skipper Rahul could be tempted to play him as he owns 66 ODI wickets against left-handers. Notably, Australia's left-handers include Warner, Travis Head, Alex Carey, and Ashton Agar. Indian batter Shreyas Iyer averages 81.62 against spinners in ODI cricket. Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh averages 61.00 against pacers in 2023 (ODIs).

