Suryakumar Yadav completes 6,500 T20 runs; replicates Sachin Tendulkar's feat

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 26, 2023, 11:45 pm 2 min read

Suryakumar Yadav is MI's leading run-getter in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Extending his sensational run in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), Suryakumar Yadav smothered a brilliant half-century in Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Titans. SKY, who scored 61, also unlocked a massive accomplishment as he has now completed 6,500 runs in T20 cricket. The Mumbai Indians star got to the landmark with his 58th run in the contest. Here we decode his stellar stats.

Why does this story matter?

Suryakumar is among the top T20 batters going around and his stellar stats reflect the same. The dasher can bat at different positions and his ability to play all over the park makes him an even greater asset. He has even made a significant mark at the highest level. SKY made a dismal start to IPL 2023 but peaked just at the right time.

6,500 runs for SKY

SKY accomplished the 6,500-run mark (6,503) in his 258th appearance in the format. While he averages over 35 in the format, his strike rate is more than 151. The tally includes four tons and 42 fifties. Notably, all his centuries in the format have come within the last year. He has truly been a nightmare for bowlers in recent times.

600-plus runs in IPL 2023

Meanwhile, SKY, during his knock against GT, became the second MI batter after Sachin Tendulkar to complete 600 runs (605) in an IPL season. The latter smashed 618 runs in the 2010 edition. Shubman Gill (851), Faf du Plessis (730), Virat Kohli (639), Devon Conway (625), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (625) are the others with 600 or more runs in the ongoing competition.

Highest strike rate in IPL 2023

While SKY averages 46.54 this season, his strike rate of 181.68 is the highest among batters with at least 130 runs this season. The tally includes five fifties and a solitary ton. Overall, the swashbuckler has raced past 3,200 runs in 139 IPL games (3,249) at 31.85 (50s: 21, 100s: 1). His strike rate is 143.32.

A look at his T20I numbers

The top-ranked T20I batter has bossed the format since his debut in March 2021. He boasts 1,675 runs in 48 T20Is at 46.53, striking at 175.76. The tally includes three centuries and 13 fifties. Last year, SKY became the first Indian cricketer to slam over 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year. He finished with 1,164 runs in 2022, striking at 187.43.