IPL 2023 (Q1): CSK manage 172/7 against GT; Gaikwad shines

May 23, 2023

Gaikwad completed 600 runs in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

A 60-run knock from Ruturaj Gaikwad helped Chennai Super Kings score 172/7 against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Qualifier 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Gaikwad shared an 87-run stand with Devon Conway before GT bowlers bounced back. Each of the five GT bowlers took a wicket as CSK struggled eventually. Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali impressed with their cameos.

Another strong start for CSK

Another match, another solid start for the Yellow Army. Gaikwad and Conway set the tone for CSK's innings with a 59-run partnership in the Powerplay. Young pacer Nalkande outfoxed Gaikwad for just two, but it was a no-ball. Notably, this was the third ball of Nalkande in IPL 2023. Gaikwad smashed 33 off 26 balls in this phase.

CSK have been acing the Powerplay

As per Cricbuzz, CSK have lost just nine wickets in the Powerplay in IPL 2023, the lowest among all teams. Their batting average in this phase reads 85.66. Notably, Royal Challengers Bangalore are the only other team to have a 45-plus average in this phase.

Partnership records for Gaikwad, Conway

Gaikwad and Conway took CSK to the 50-run mark in the seventh over. The duo now has the second-most 50-plus opening partnerships for CSK in the IPL (9). Murali Vijay and Michael Hussey have 13 such partnerships. Notably, Gaikwad and Conway now have the joint-third-most 50-plus partnerships for CSK. The duo added 87 runs for the opening wicket.

Gaikwad's fourth half-century of IPL 2023

Gaikwad continues his exploits in IPL 2023. He smashed 60 off 44 balls on a tricky Chennai surface. His knock was studded with 7 fours and a solitary six. With this, Gaikwad became the first CSK batter to cross 600 runs in IPL 2023. It was his fourth half-century of the season. Notably, Gaikwad averages 52.08 this season.

His exploits against GT

Gaikwad has an incredible record against defending champions GT in the IPL. The right-handed batsman has a fifty in each of the four innings against them. He has an average and a strike rate of 69.50 and 145.54, respectively, in this regard (278 runs off 191 balls). Gaikwad's IPL scores against GT read 73, 53, 92, and 60.