ICC ODI Rankings: Mohammed Siraj jumps to number one

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 20, 2023 | 02:13 pm 2 min read

Indian cricket team pace sensation Mohammed Siraj has reached the number one spot in the ICC ODI Rankings for Bowlers (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Indian cricket team pace sensation Mohammed Siraj has reached the number one spot in the ICC ODI Rankings for Bowlers. Siraj, who claimed a match-winning six-wicket haul in the Asia Cup final, has displaced Australia's Josh Hazlewood at the top. Siraj occupied the number one position in March this year before Hazlewood reclaimed the position. Here are the details.

Siraj gets to 694 rating points, displaces Hazlewood

In the recently concluded Asia Cup, Siraj finished with 10 scalps at 12.20. He claimed figures worth 6/21 in the final as Sri Lanka were folded for 50. His brilliance handed India an eighth Asia Cup honor. Siraj jumped eight spots and has 694 rating points. Hazlewood has 674 rating points, one above New Zealand's Trent Boult. Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc dropped to sixth.

SA's Keshav Maharaj gains big

South African spinner Keshav Maharaj moved up after returning from his injury. Maharaj helped SA win the five-match ODI series versus Australia after his side lost the first two games. The left-arm spinner's 4-33 in the fifth ODI saw him claim eight wickets in the series at 16.87. He is currently at 15th, moving up ten places from his previous career-high.

Klaasen gets to the top 10 after majestic 174

Heinrich Klaasen of South Africa smashed a record-breaking 174 in the 4th ODI, helping his side to a 164-run win. Klaasen has risen 20 places in the ICC ODI Batting Rankings and is now placed ninth. England's Dawid Malan rose to a career-best 13th spot after a defining series versus New Zealand. He smashed 277 runs at an average of 92.33.

Miller rises to 17th

SA's middle-order sensation David Miller made his presence felt with successive fifties in the fourth and fifth ODI respectively. Miller, who surpassed 4,000 ODI runs, has gained in the ICC ODI Rankings, rising to 17th.

