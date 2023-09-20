MotoGP India: Technical glitch causes visa delays; riders stranded

Written by Parth Dhall September 20, 2023 | 01:53 pm 2 min read

A technical glitch caused visa delays ahead of the MotoGP race scheduled at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida near Delhi on 24 September. Several riders and team personnel await clearance as India is set to host its first-ever MotoGP race. Notably, riders Marquez and Joan Mir were supposed to attend a promotional event on September 20, but it has been canceled.

We regret the delays: Grand Prix of India

"We regret the delays in the visa issuance process. Please understand that this is not a reflection of our dedication," a Grand Prix of India statement read. "It's an unforeseen technical glitch that's part and parcel of the challenges faced during inaugural events like this. We're happy to announce that most of the visas have already been processed, with many more on the horizon."

Key details regarding delays

An official of Fairstreet Sports, the event's local promoter, told PTI that a technical error in the application process led to the delay. As a result, some MotoGP riders and team personnel missed their flights. Some of them even reached the airport and got stranded. On the other hand, many of them received their visa on time and are en route to India.

600 applications were pending till September 19

According to Fairstreet, nearly 1,800 visas were required for personnel, but a technical glitch caused the delay. "The visa were applied on September 5 but due to a technical glitch on the part of the travel agency, the delay happened. 600 visa applications were pending till yesterday, now most of them have been cleared including the visa of Marquez," the statement added.

