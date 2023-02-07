Sports

ICC Player of the Month (January 2023): Gill, Siraj nominated

Indian ace Shubman Gill has been nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Month for January 2023. The opening batter smacked a record-breaking ODI double ton against New Zealand. He is joined by seamer Mohammed Siraj and New Zealand's Devon Conway. In the women's category, England's Under-19 sensation Grace Scrivens will compete for the honor alongside the Australian duo Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield.

Gill makes a commanding start to 2023

Gill had a quiet run in the Sri Lanka T20Is before he unleashed himself in 50-over cricket, where he slammed 70, 21, and 116. The 23-year-old followed with a scintillating double-ton (149-ball 208) in the New Zealand ODIs, becoming the youngest to do so. He ended up compiling 360 runs in the series. He started February with a 63-ball 126* against NZ in T20Is.

Siraj ran riot in 50-overs cricket

Siraj was all over his rivals in ODIs played last month. The right-arm quick picked 14 wickets in five outings, trumping both Avishka Fernando (thrice) and Kusal Mendis (twice) on multiple occasions in this interval. His best figures read 4/32 against Sri Lanka in the third ODI. Siraj eventually rose to the number one spot among bowlers in men's ODIs.

Conway dazzles on Pakistan, India tours

Conway started the year with a hundred (122) against Pakistan in the second and final Test. He struck a hundred each in the ODI series against Pakistan and India, including a gutsy 138 in Indore. The southpaw extended his rich form to clock a match-winning 35-ball 52 in the first of three-match T20Is against India in Ranchi.