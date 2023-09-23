Asian Games 2023, table tennis: Indian men's team crushes Tajikistan

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 23, 2023 | 11:00 am 2 min read

Harmeet Desai leads Indian men's team to a 3-0 win over Tajikistan (Photo credit: X/@HarmeetDesai)

Indian men's team cruised past Tajikistan with a 3-0 win at the 2023 Asian Games on Saturday to progress to the round of 16. The likes of Manav Thakkar, Manush Utpalbhai Shah and Harmeet Desai won their matches comprehensively as India were unscathed in the clash. Indian men's team earlier defeated Yemen and Singapore and maintained their perfect record against Tajikistan. Here's more.

Manav Thakkar starts off positively

A bright start for the Indian men's team as Manav crushed Afzalkhon Mahmudov in the first match. The 23-year-old paddler didn't have the best start but still held his nerves to win the first game. The second game was totally dominated by the Indian paddler. Manav won the third game as well but it was tight. He won 11-8, 11-5, 11-8 to start positively.

Manush Shah makes light work of Ubaydullo Sultonov

Youngster Manush was brilliant against Ubaydullo Sultonov. The 22-year-old paddler started off on the back foot but fought his way back to win the first game. Gaining some confidence, the southpaw looked much sharper in the second game before wrapping up the third game to extend India's lead 2-0 against Tajikistan. Manush won 13-11, 11-7, 11-5 on his Asian Games debut.

Dominant Harmeet Desai sails past his opponent

Harmeet brought his experience to the fore with a comfortable win over Tajikistan's Ibrokhim Ismoilzoda. The 30-year-old Indian cruised his way past Ibrokhim in the first game. He continued the same rhythm wrapping up the second game as well. Harmeet then finished off with utter dominance as India cleaned up Tajikistan 3-0. Harmeet won the clash 11-1, 11-3, 11-5 with relative ease.

India top Group F, aims for second Asian Games medal

The Indian men's team defeated the likes of Yemen (3-0), Singapore (3-1) and Tajikistan (3-0) to top Group F and progressed to the Asian Games round of 16. The men's team is aiming to win their second medal after the bronze in the 2018 Asiad.

