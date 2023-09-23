ICC Cricket World Cup: Key stats of India against Australia

Sports

ICC Cricket World Cup: Key stats of India against Australia

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 23, 2023 | 10:18 am 3 min read

Australia have dominated India in ODI World Cups (Source: X/@ICC)

The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup is just around the corner and hence, all 10 participating teams are gearing up to get the glory. India will kick-start their campaign against five-time champions Australia on October 8 in Chennai. The two sides have been a part of several memorable World Cup clashes in the past. Here we decode their rivalry in ODI World Cups.

Australia 8-4 India in ODI World Cups

India have won just four of their 12 ODI WC games against the Aussies, losing eight. No other team has defeated India more than five times in WC. The two sides have met in three knock-out WC games so far. While Australia emerged winners in the 2003 final and the 2015 semi-final, India crossed the line in the 2011 quarter-final.

Highest and lowest scores

India's 352/5 in the 2019 edition is the highest-ever WC total against Australia. The Indian team's lowest total against the Aussies came in 2003 (125/10). Meanwhile, Australia's highest WC total against India came in the 2003 final (359/2). This is the highest-ever WC final score to date. Their lowest total against India, when all 10 wickets have fallen, came in 1983 (129).

Dhawan, Jadeja centurions versus Australia in WCs

Shikhar Dhawan (117 in 2019) and Ajay Jadeja (100* in 1999) are India's only WC centurions against Australia. Interestingly, both these tons came at the Oval. Overall, Sachin Tendulkar (194 at 32.33) owns the most WC runs by an Indian against Australia. For Australia, Ricky Ponting (twice), Michael Waugh, Trevor Chappell, Geoff Marsh, and Steve Smith have smoked WC hundreds against India.

Ponting's heroics in the knock-outs

Both of Ponting's WC tons against India came in knock-out matches. He scored a famous 140* in the 2003 final. In the 2011 event, he smashed 104 in the quarter-final clash. Meanwhile, Smith is the only other Aussie with a WC knock-out hundred against India, 105 in the 2015 semi-final. Ponting's tally of 303 WC runs against India is the most for any batter.

Kapil Dev owns most WC wickets for India versus Australia

Kapil Dev's tally of nine WC wickets against Australia is the most for an Indian bowler. He is also the only Indian with a fifer against Australia in WC (5/43 in 1983). Roger Binny claimed 4/29 in the very same game. Craig McDermott and Steve Waugh have taken the joint-most WC wickets (8) for Australia against India.

Fleming, MacLeay have fifers against India

Kenneth MacLeay's 6/39 in 1983 are the best WC figures by any bowler against India. Meanwhile, Damien Fleming (5/36 in 1996) is the only other Aussie bowler with a WC fifer against the Indian team.

Share this timeline