Asian Games 2023, table tennis: Indian women's team thrashes Nepal

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 23, 2023 | 11:05 am 2 min read

Indian women's table tennis team wins 3-0 over Nepal (Photo credit: X/@akashvanisports)

The Indian women's table tennis team continued its winning run with a perfect 3-0 victory over Nepal on Saturday, booking a place in the round of 16 at the 2023 Asian Games. The likes of Diya Chitale and Sutirtha Mukherjee featured in this match along with the last match's protagonist Ayhika Mukherjee. All three of them won their respective clashes convincingly. Here's more.

A promising start from young Diya Chitale

Chitale started the proceedings for the Indian women's team as she thumped Nepal's Sikka Shrestha. The 20-year-old paddler took no time to win the first game. When the Nepalese paddler could settle in, she already had a decisive lead in the second game as well. Shrestha gave some fight in the third game but it wasn't enough. Chitale won the clash 11-1, 11-6, 11-8.

Ayhika Mukherjee continued her sensational form

Ayhika, who won India the match against Singapore, dominated a much lower-ranked paddler in Nabita Shrestha. It took her six minutes to wrap up the first game. Nabita gave a better fight in the second game but Ayhika still stood her ground firmly. The Indian paddler blew away the third game to hand India a 2-0 lead. Ayhika registered an 11-3, 11-7, 11-2 win.

Sutirtha Mukherjee finishes off in style

A clinical game from Sutirtha who gave her opponent Evana Thapa no chance. Sutirtha handed her opponent a single point in the first game. Evana earned a few points in the second game but she was far from winning it. The third game from Sutirtha was more like the first one. Surtirtha won the clash 11-1, 11-5, 11-2 to seal the encounter for India.

India top Group F, reach Round of 16

Indian women's team have now won both its encounters against Singapore (3-2) and Nepal (3-0) and it will progress to the round of 16 in the 2023 Asian Games. The Manika Batra-led team are aiming to win their maiden Asian Games medal in this edition.

