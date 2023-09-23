2nd ODI: Confident India seek to seal series against Australia

2nd ODI: Confident India seek to seal series against Australia

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 23, 2023 | 09:24 am 3 min read

India would like to seal the deal as they meet Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series. Despite missing out on several key players in the series opener, the Men in Blue displayed a comprehensive show and claimed a five-wicket win. Meanwhile, many loopholes in the Australian camp were exposed. Here is the preview of the upcoming duel.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore will host the second match on Sunday (September 24). The track here usually favors the batters as teams often rack up 300-plus totals here. Meanwhile, spinners are also expected to get some assistance in the middle overs. The match will be telecast live on Sports 18 channels and live-streamed on the JioCinema app (1:30pm IST).

A look at the head-to-head record

The two sides have met in 147 ODIs as of now, with India winning 55 of them. While Australia have won 82 ODIs, as many as 10 matches were abandoned. In India as well, Australia have a 32-31 lead over the Men in Blue in ODI cricket (5 NR). Notably, India have lost three of their last four ODI series against Australia.

Australia must look to strengthen bowling

Australia's bowling attack looked nothing but fragile in the series opener. The team hence is likely to welcome Josh Hazlewood back in the XI. Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc are likely to miss the second match as well. Meanwhile, India are likely to field the same XI before welcoming several first-choice players for the final game.

Here are the probable XIs

Australia (Probable XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins (C), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa. India (Probable XI): Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(WK & C), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.

Here are the key performers

Mohammed Shami, who took a fifer in the series opener, now has 37 ODI wickets against Australia. Shubman Gill's tally of 1,126 ODI runs is the most for a batter in 2023. Mitchell Marsh has an average and strike rate of 40.12 and 123.93, respectively, in ODIs this year. Adam Zampa has returned with 33 wickets in 20 ODIs against India.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (VC), Shubman Gill (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Adam Zampa, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami. Fantasy XI (Option 2): KL Rahul (C), Ishan Kishan, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shubman Gill, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Mohammed Shami.

