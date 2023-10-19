Virat Kohli averages 75.83 versus Bangladesh in ODIs: Key stats

Virat Kohli averages 75.83 versus Bangladesh in ODIs: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:03 pm Oct 19, 202311:03 pm

Kohli is the first Indian to surpass 900 ODI runs versus Bangladesh (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Virat Kohli was at his sublime best against Bangladesh in match number 17 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Pune. Kohli scored the winning runs, smashing a six as India went past Bangladesh's 257/8 in 41.3 overs (261/3). India, who have four successive wins in the ongoing World Cup, saw Kohli smash an unbeaten 103. Here are his records versus Bangladesh.

900-plus runs versus Bangladesh at 75.83

Kohli smashed 103* from 97 balls. His knock consisted of six fours and four sixes. Versus Bangladesh, Kohli has gone past 900 runs in ODIs. He owns 910 runs at 75.83. It's Kohli's best average against a nation (min 10-plus ODIs). Kohli is the first Indian to surpass 900 runs versus Bangladesh. In Bangladeshi soil, Kohli averages 74.55 against them (671 runs).

5th ODI century against Bangladesh

Kohli smashed his fifth century in ODIs versus Bangladesh. He also owns three fifties. Four of his five ODI tons versus have come in Bangladesh itself.

78.50 average on Asian soil versus Bangladesh

Kohli faced Bangladesh for the 13th time in Asia. He owns 785 runs at an average of 78.50. Kohli owns five tons and two fifties in Asia against Bangladesh.

Kohli slams his 48th ODI century, surpasses 26,000 international runs

Kohli slammed his 48th century. He is only behind Sachin Tendulkar, who slammed 49. Kohli has amassed 13,342 runs at 58.00. In Asia, Kohli has 33 ODI fifties and at home, besides 22 in India. Kohli also became the fastest to 26,000 international runs. He reached the mark with his 77th run in the contest. Kohli (567th inning), broke Tendulkar's record (600th international inning).

11th fifty-plus score for Kohli in ICC Cricket World Cup

Kohli registered his 11th fifty-plus score in the ICC Cricket World Cup. He owns three tons and 8 fifties. Kohli is now the fourth-highest scorer in ODI World Cups. He has 1,289 runs at 53.70.