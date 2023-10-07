ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India vs Australia: Statistical preview

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:06 pm Oct 07, 202302:06 pm

Rohit Sharma will look to continue his superb form against Australia (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

India and Australia will lock horns against each other in an epic ICC Cricket World Cup encounter at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. Both teams will kick-start their campaign at the marquee event. There are plenty of stalwarts in both teams, who can change the course of any match with their individual heroics. Here is the statistical preview of the epic contest.

Australia have dominated India in the head-to-head clash

Australia have dominated India in ODIs over the years. They have won 83 matches to India's tally of 56. While 10 games finished without a result. Playing on Indian soil, Australia have won 33 matches with India snaring 32 games. Australia have defeated India twice in three ODIs in Chennai. The Aussies have won eight out of their 12 clashes in the ODI WCs.

Rohit Sharma averages 59.79 against Australia in ODIs

Rohit Sharma relishes playing against the Aussies in ODIs as he has returned with 2,332 runs in 43 matches at 59.79. He has slammed nine fifties and eight hundreds. Rohit is the second-highest scorer in the India-Australia ODI match. He is only behind Sachin Tendulkar (3,077) in terms of runs. As per ESPNcricinfo, he is only 22 runs away from 1,000 ODI WC runs.

David Warner may script these records

David Warner with 992 runs in ODI WCs is also closing in on the 1,000-run mark. He has hammered four hundreds and three fifties in such matches. The veteran has slammed 1,174 runs against India in 25 ODIs at 51.04 (50s: 9, 100s: 3). In India, Warner has scored 575 runs in 12 matches at an impressive average of 52.27 (50s: 4, 100s: 2).

Smith and Zampa will be crucial for Australia

Among active Australian players, Steve Smith owns the most runs against India in this format. He has returned with 1,260 runs in 27 matches at 54.78 (50s: 6, 100s: 5). Smith has amassed 834 runs across 24 WC matches. Meanwhile, Adam Zampa has scalped 34 wickets against India in 21 ODIs. He is only eight wickets away from completing 150 ODI dismissals.

Kohli closing in on 7,500 runs in run chases

Virat Kohli has a sensational record in ODIs and his numbers are even better during run chases. He is only 60 runs away from completing 7,500 runs in the second innings. Kohli will be the second player after Tendulkar (8,720) to complete 7,500 runs in ODI run-chases. Kohli is the only batter with 18-plus tons in this regard (26 centuries).

Starc is one wicket away from 50 World Cup scalps

Mitchell Starc is the joint fifth-highest wicket-taker in the WC history with 49 wickets across 18 matches. Starc's bowling average of 14.81 is the best among bowlers with at least 20 wickets in WC. He needs only one wicket to complete 50 WC dismissals and will be only the second Australian bowler after Glenn McGrath (71) to achieve this feat.

Jadeja, Kuldeep and Ashwin will be key for India

Ravindra Jadeja is India's most successful spinner against Australia in this format. He has scalped 34 wickets against the Aussies across 42 matches. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav has claimed 29 wickets in 20 ODIs against the Kangaroos. Kuldeep has been India's most successful ODI bowler this year with 33 dismissals at 16.03. On the other hand, Ravichandran Ashwin has scalped 17 WC wickets (Average: 24.88).

Maxwell and Smith can achieve these feats

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has 3,495 runs in ODIs and is five short of 3,500. He has an average of 33.60 in ODIs. Smith can get to 1,000 ODI runs in Asia. He owns 944 runs at 39.33.