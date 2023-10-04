ICC World Cup, Joe Root can slam these records: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 10:07 pm Oct 04, 202310:07 pm

England batter Joe Root has enjoyed a solid ODI career (Photo credit: icccricket.com)

England batter Joe Root has enjoyed a solid ODI career. He is England's second-highest scorer in the format. Root, who is extremely crucial for England at number three, will hope to break the shackles. He can be a massive figure for the Englishmen at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. England start their campaign against New Zealand on October 5. Here are the details.

Why does this story matter?

Root has been a sensational servant for England in both the longest and ODI formats. He is now set to appear in his third World Cup, having played in 2015 and 2019 respectively. Despite a poor 2023 season in ODIs, Root will be expected to bounce back. He is one of the best in the big moments.

The highest scorer for England at the World Cup

Root is currently the second-highest scorer for England in ICC World Cup history. He has amassed a total of 758 runs at an average of 54.14. Root needs 242 runs to become the first Englishman to clock 1,000 World Cup runs. Graham Gooch (897) remains England's top scorer in World Cup history.

1,000 runs loading for Root in Asia

Root loves batting in Asia and his numbers suggest the same. So far, the right-handed batter has accumulated 953 runs from 23 matches at 56.05. He needs 47 more to complete the milestone of 1,000 runs in Asia.

The second Englishman with 6500-plus ODI runs

Root has scored 6,246 runs in ODI cricket. He carries an average of 48.79. Root needs 254 runs in the upcoming World Cup to steer past 6,500 runs. Only Eoin Morgan owns more ODI runs for England (6,957). Meanwhile, Root (499) can become the fourth Englishman to hammer 500-plus fours in ODIs after Morgan (588), Marcus Trescothick (528), and Ian Bell (525).

Root can get to 19,000 runs in international cricket

Root owns 18,555 runs in international cricket at 48.82. Root needs 445 runs in the upcoming World Cup to reach a milestone of 19,000. He can surpass Sourav Ganguly (18,575) and Hashim Amla (18,672).