WC warm-up match: Kane Williamson makes comeback with a half-century

1/6

Sports 2 min read

WC warm-up match: Kane Williamson makes comeback with a half-century

By Parth Dhall 03:19 am Sep 30, 202303:19 am

Williamson smashed a 50-ball 54 against Pakistan

New Zealand's regular skipper Kane Williamson returned to the field in the ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up fixture against Pakistan on September 30. Williamson smashed a well-poised 54(50) as the Black Caps chased down 346 in 43.4 overs. Despite batting well, the New Zealand batter will miss the World Cup opening clash against England as he hasn't fully recovered from his knee injury.

2/6

Williamson plays well on comeback

Williamson came to the middle after Hasan Ali dismissed NZ opener Devon Conway for a golden duck. From 4/1, Williamson took the Kiwis to 183/1 along with Rachin Ravindra, who departed for 97. The former also retired hurt for 54. He faced 50 deliveries and smashed eight fours. Williamson exhibited a strong technique in front of a potent Pakistani attack.

3/6

A look at the match summary

Pakistan racked up a mammoth 345/5 after electing to bat on a decent Hyderabad track. Babar Azam (80), Mohammad Rizwan (103), and Saud Shakeel (75) shone for Pakistan with the bat. Mitchell Santner took two wickets for 39 runs in eight overs. Crucial knocks from Ravindra, Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, and Mark Chapman took NZ to a five-wicket win. Pakistan's Usma Mir took two wickets.

4/6

Williamson had a race against time

Williamson has been out of action since sustaining a knee injury while fielding for Gujarat Titans in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 opener. He, hence, had a race against time to get fit for the 2023 WC. The 33-year-old underwent surgery, having ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament on his right knee. Williamson is likely to be available from NZ's second game onward.

5/6

Fifth-most runs for NZ in ODIs

Williamson currently owns 6,554 runs from 161 ODIs at an average of 47.83. The tally includes 13 centuries and 42 fifties. He is NZ's fifth-highest run-getter in the format. Notably, NZ were the runners-up in the last two ODI World Cups (2015 and 2019). Williamson played an instrumental role in both campaigns. He was adjudged the Player of the Tournament in the 2019 edition.

6/6

Williamson eyes this milestone

The 2023 edition can see Williamson become the third NZ player to complete 1,000 ODI WC runs. He would join Stephen Fleming (1,075) and Ross Taylor (1,002). Williamson's current tally stands at 911 runs across 23 games at 56.93 (SR: 78.33). His best campaign came in 2019 as he scored 578 runs across nine innings at 82.57. The tally includes two tons.