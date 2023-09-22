ICC Cricket World Cup: Decoding Pakistan's stats and records

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 22, 2023 | 02:26 am 3 min read

1992 winners Pakistan are aiming to win a second crown in cricket's biggest event (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

After a woeful show in the 2023 Asia Cup, Pakistan will look to make things count in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, starting October 5. Notably, Pakistan start their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on October 6. 1992 winners Pakistan are aiming to win a second crown in cricket's biggest event. We decode their records at the World Cup.

Pakistan's show at the Cricket World Cup

Pakistan won their maiden World Cup in 1992, beating England by 22 runs at the MCG. Pakistan reached the final of the 1999 World Cup. A sheepish performance against Australia at Lord's saw them lose by eight wickets. Pakistan have reached the semis on four occasions (1979, 1983, 1987, 2011) and quarter-finals twice (1996, 2015). On four occasions, they exited in the group stage.

Pakistan's win/loss record in World Cups

As per ESPNcricinfo, from 1975 to 2019, Pakistan have featured in 79 World Cup matches, winning 45 and losing 32 (NR: 2). At home, out of 12 World Cup games, Pakistan have won nine and lost three. Meanwhile, in 21 World Cup matches in Asia, Pakistan have clinched 15 wins and six losses.

Pakistan's highest and lowest scores

Pakistan's highest score is 349/10 versus Zimbabwe in the 2007 edition. On eight occasions, Pakistan have scored more than 300 runs. Pakistan's lowest score is 74 versus England in the 1992 World Cup. England bowled them out in 40.2 overs. Pakistan's second-lowest total is 105 versus West Indies in Nottingham (2019). Notably, Pakistan have five scores below 150 in the global event.

Presenting the notable batting records

Javed Miandad is Pakistan's top scorer in World Cup history, having amassed 1,083 runs at 43.32. He has the most fifties (8). Meanwhile, Saeed Anwar (915), Inzamam-ul-Haq (717), and Ramiz Raja (700) are the other three players with 700-plus runs. Anwar and Raja own the most tons (3). Among active players, Babar Azam has scored the most runs (474). He averages a stupendous 67.71.

Presenting the notable bowling records

Wasim Akram remains Pakistan's highest wicket-taker in World Cup history (55). He owns an average of 23.83. Akram is the only bowler with 50-plus scalps. Wahab Riaz and Imran Khan (34 each) follow suit. Among spinners, Shahid Afridi owns the most wickets (30) at 27.70. Among active players, Shaheen Afridi owns an impressive 16 scalps from five games at 14.62.

Akram holds this unique record

Legend Akram is the fourth-highest wicket-taker for the Men in Green in World Cup history. However, he remains the highest wicket-taking bowler among left-arm pacers. Australia's Mitchell Starc (49) could surpass Akram in the 2023 event.

Other batting records for Pakistan

Imran Nazir's 160 is Pakistan's best individual score. He achieved the mark against Zimbabwe in 2007. Ijaz Ahmed holds the unwanted record for most ducks (5). Shahid Afridi has slammed the most sixes for Pakistan (12). Meanwhile, Babar's 474 is the most runs for a Pakistani player in a single edition. Wajahatullah Wasti and Anwar's 194-run opening stand remains the best for Pakistan.

Other bowling records for Pakistan

Shaheen's 6/35 remains the best bowling performance. He clocked the same in the 2019 World Cup versus Bangladesh at Lord's. Afridi holds the record for the most five-wicket hauls (2). His 21 scalps in the 2011 World Cup remain the best for a Pakistani player in a single edition. Hasan Ali (1/84) versus India in 2019 has conceded the most runs in an innings.

