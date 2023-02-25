Sports

James Anderson dismisses Kane Williamson for ninth time: Key stats

Anderson is the third-highest wicket-taker in Tests (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The ongoing second and final Test between New Zealand and England saw James Anderson dismissing Kane Williamson for the ninth time in the longest format. No other bowler has dismissed the Kiwi great even seven times in the format. Williamson could only manage a five-ball four in NZ's first innings thanks to Anderson's brilliance. Here we decode their battle in Test cricket.

Why does this story matter?

Anderson, the current top-ranked Test bowler, is the most successful pacer in the longest format.

The right-arm pacer has aged like fine wine as he is breathing fire even at 40.

Meanwhile, Williamson is one of the finest batters to have represented New Zealand at the highest level.

However, he has struggled big time against Anderson. The numbers are the testimony of the same.

How has Williamson fared against Anderson in Tests?

Anderson has now dismissed Williamson nine times in 20 Test innings. His teammate Stuart Broad holds the second spot, having dismissed Williamson six times in the format. Meanwhile, Williamson could only manage 144 runs at a paltry average of 16 in this battle. Notably, six of these dismissals by Anderson have come on NZ soil. The remaining three were recorded in England.

Williamson's numbers versus England

Williamson hasn't enjoyed playing against England as he has only managed 863 runs at 33.19 in 16 Tests against them. The tally includes three tons, four fifties, and three ducks. On England soil, he has garnered 357 runs at a paltry average of 25.5 (100:1, 50:1). His numbers are way better at home as he tallies 506 runs at 42.16 (100:2, 50:3).

How Anderson has fared versus NZ

Meanwhile, Anderson has embraced playing against NZ as he owns 84 wickets (at the time of writing) in 23 Tests against them at a 28-plus average (5W: 3). Only Broad (90 at the time of writing) and Shane Warne (103) own more Test wickets against the Kiwis. Anderson owns 48 and 36 wickets versus the Kiwis at home and away venues, respectively.

A look at their overall numbers

Williamson is NZ's second-highest run-getter in Tests with 7,655 runs across 91 Tests at 52.79. He has slammed 25 tons and 33 half-centuries (HS: 251 vs West Indies). Meanwhile, Anderson is the third-highest wicket-taker in Tests with 685 wickets in 179 Tests at a 25-plus average. He is the second-most capped player in the format behind Sachin Tendulkar (200).