ICC Cricket World Cup: Decoding Sri Lanka's stats and records

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 22, 2023 | 03:41 am 3 min read

Sri Lanka begin their World Cup campaign in India on October 7 against South Africa (Photo credit: X/BCCI)

After being outplayed by India in the 2023 Asia Cup final, Sri Lanka will look to show their character in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup, starting October 5. Sri Lanka begin their World Cup campaign in India on October 7 against South Africa. Earlier, Sri Lanka won the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers to book their berth in the main event.

Sri Lanka's show at the Cricket World Cup

SL won their maiden World Cup in 1996, beating Australia in the final by seven wickets in Lahore. SL then reached successive finals in 2007 and 2011 respectively, losing both against Australia and India. SL have been ousted in the group stage six times (1975, 1979, 1983, 1987, 1992, 1999, 2019). SL reached the semis in 2003 and the quarter-finals in 2015.

Sri Lanka's win/loss record in World Cups

As per ESPNcricinfo, from 1975 to 2019, Sri Lanka have featured in 80 World Cup matches, winning 38 and losing 39 (tied: 1, NR: 2). At home, out of nine World Cup games, the Lankans have won seven, besides losing once (NR: 1). Meanwhile, in 21 World Cup matches in Asia, they have clinched 12 wins and 8 losses (NR: 1).

Sri Lanka's highest and lowest scores

SL's highest score is 398/5 versus Kenya in the 1996 edition. On 12 occasions, SL have scored more than 300 runs. SL's lowest score is 86 versus West Indies in the 1975 World Cup. WI bowled them out in 37.2 overs. SL's second-lowest total is 109 versus India in Johannesburg (2003). Notably, SL have seven scores below 150 in the global event.

Presenting the notable batting records

Kumar Sangakkara is Sri Lanka's top scorer in the marquee event. He has 1,532 runs at 56.74. He has the most tons (5) and the joint-top fifties (7). Sangakkara has the highest number of fours (147). Sanath Jayasuriya (1,165), Tillakaratne Dilshan (1,132), Mahela Jayawardene (1,100), and Aravinda de Silva (1,064) have 1,000-plus runs. Among active players, Angelo Mathews (533) owns the most runs.

Presenting the notable bowling records

With 68 scalps at just 19.63, Muthiah Muralitharan owns the most wickets for Sri Lanka. Lasith Malinga (56) is the only other Sri Lankan with 50-plus scalps. Muralitharan has the highest number for four-wicket hauls (4). Murali also owns the best economy rate of 3.88 (minimum 20 matches). Meanwhile, Ashanta de Mel has claimed two five-wicket hauls (highest).

Murali owns this unique record

Muralitharan is the second-highest wicket-taker in ICC World Cup history. He is only behind Australia's Glenn McGrath, who claimed 71 scalps. Notably, Murali is the highest wicket-taker among spinners. Former South African spinner Imran Tahir (40) follows suit.

Other batting records for Sri Lanka

Dilshan holds the highest individual score for Sri Lanka (161* versus Bangladesh, 2015). Mathews, Arjuna Ranatunga, and Jayawardene have the joint-most ducks for SL (3). Jayasuriya owns the record for the most number of maximums (27). Jayawardene's 547 runs are the best in a single WC edition for the Lankans (2007 WC). Meanwhile, Upul Tharanga and Dilshan's 282-run stand remains the highest.

Other bowling records for Sri Lanka

Chaminda Vaas's 6/25 versus Bangladesh in 2003 is the best bowling figures in an innings. Malinga (6/38 versus Kenya in 2011) follows suit. Vaas and Murali hold the record for most wickets in a single World Cup edition (23 each). Vaas registered the feat in 2003, Murali equaled Vaas's record in 2007. Meanwhile, De Mel (1/97) has conceded the most runs in an innings.

