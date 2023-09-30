WC 2023 warm-up match: Saud Shakeel slams 75 against NZ

By Parth Dhall 12:25 am Sep 30, 202312:25 am

Pakistan all-rounder Saud Shakeel played a pivotal role as they racked up 345/5 against New Zealand in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up fixture at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Shakeel smashed a quickfire 75(53), a knock laced with 5 fours and 4 sixes. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan also registered 50+ scores for Pakistan. Here are the key stats.

Shakeel plays a solid knock

Shakeel came to the middle after Pakistan were reduced to 160/3. Mohammad Rizwan retired hurt after slamming a century (103). Shakeel had crucial partnerships with Rizwan and later Agha Salman. James Neesham dismissed Shakeel for 75 in the 48th over. Pakistan were closing in on the 320-run mark by then. Pakistan eventually smashed 345/5, with Agha Salman slamming an unbeaten 33.

Will Shakeel play in upcoming WC?

Shakeel is a prominent name for Pakistan in Tests. The middle-order batter has slammed 875 runs from seven Tests at 87.50. In just 13 innings, the left-handed batter has two tons and six half-centuries. However, he has just 76 runs from six ODIs. It remains to be seen if Shakeel finds a place in Pakistan's middle order in the upcoming World Cup.

A record-breaking double-ton in Tests

Earlier this year, Shakeel notched up his maiden Test double-century during the 1st Test against Sri Lanka. Shakeel returned unbeaten on 208(361) as Pakistan were bowled out for 461 in the first innings. He became the first Pakistani batter to have scored a double-century in Tests in Sri Lanka. While several Pakistani batters have slammed Test double-tons, only a few reached this mark overseas.

A look at his List A records

Shakeel made his List A debut in January 2015 during the Haier President's Gold Cup One Day. As of now, he has slammed 2,489 runs from 76 games at an impressive average of 44.44. The tally includes a strike rate of 84.08. Shakeel has four tons and 22 half-centuries in the format. Shakeel, who bowls left-arm spin, bowls 27 wickets in the format.