Kiran Baliyan claims historic bronze medal in women's shot put

1/2

Sports 1 min read

Kiran Baliyan claims historic bronze medal in women's shot put

By Parth Dhall 08:58 pm Sep 29, 202308:58 pm

India's Kiran Baliyan won the bronze medal in the women's shot put at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on September 29. As a result, India ended a 72-year wait for an Asian Games medal in the event. Kiran bagged a score of 17.36m to clinch her first major medal. This is India's second medal in shot put at the Games.

2/2

A look at the three medalists

As mentioned, Baliyan won the bronze medal with a best effort of 17.36m. She finished behind China's Lijiao Gong, who won gold for the third successive time at the Asian Games (best effort of 19.58m). Meanwhile, China's Jiayuan Song won the silver medal with a best throw of 18.92m.