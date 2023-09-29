Asian Games: Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen secures medal, Olympics berth

By Parth Dhall

India boxer Nikhat Zareen assured herself of a medal after beating her opponent Hanan Nassar in the women's 45-50kg quarterfinal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The win not only confirmed at least a bronze medal for Nikhat but also the Paris 2024 Olympics berth. Notably, boxing at the ongoing Games is a pathway to the upcoming Olympics (2024).

Nikhat reaches the semis

Nikhat, who made her first appearance at the Asian Games this time, defeated Nassar by RSC (referee stops count). Notably, the quarter-final match lasted only 53 seconds. The Indian showcased effective jabs initially, with the referee issuing a standing count to Nassar, who was eventually declared unfit to continue. Nikhat sailed into the semi-finals, where she will lock horns with Thailand's Chuthamat Raksat.

Who is Nikhat Zareen?

Nikhat was born on June 14, 1996, in Nizamabad, Telangana. She was raised in an orthodox Muslim family by her father, Mohammad Jameel Ahmad, and mother, Parveen Sultana. In order to utilize Nikhat's energy, her father trained her to run. Short sprints caught her attention at that time. However, Nikhat, who often got into fights with the neighbour's kids, then turned to boxing.