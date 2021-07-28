Tokyo Olympics: Debutante boxer Pooja Rani enters quarterfinals

Pooja Rani dominated all three rounds and defeated Algeria's Ichrak Chaib 5-0

Indian boxer Pooja Rani (75kg) out-punched Algeria's Ichrak Chaib in her opening bout to enter the quarterfinals of her maiden Olympic Games in Tokyo on Wednesday. The 30-year-old Indian clinched it 5-0, thoroughly dominating a rival 10 years her junior. The two-time Asian champion was in command with her right straights and also benefitted immensely from Chaib's lack of balance in the ring.

Details

Rani played smart; dominated all three rounds

All three rounds were a story of Rani's domination as Chaib, also appearing in her maiden Olympics, just could not figure a way to connect cleanly. Rani played smart by keeping her distance. All Rani had to do throughout the bout was counter-attack as Chaib failed spectacularly in trying to hit powerfully, her wild swings mostly missing the target area.

Olympic Journey

Her Olympic journey had many struggles

Rani had won a bronze medal at the Asian Games, besides four medals at the Asian Championships. Her Olympic journey had many struggles. She battled a career-threatening shoulder injury in 2017, a burnt hand, and a lack of financial support. Her father did not want her to pursue the sport as he felt boxing was a sport meant for aggressive people.

Quote

'Maar lag jaegi,' her father had said to her

"Maar lag jaegi (you will get hurt). That's what my father said. He insisted that the sport was not meant for me because, in his mind, boxing was pursued by aggressive people," she had recalled in an interview to PTI detailing her journey.