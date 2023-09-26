India eye historic ODI series sweep over Australia: Statistical preview

Written by Parth Dhall September 26, 2023 | 02:44 pm 3 min read

India lead the three-match series 2-0 (Image source: X/@BCCI)

India and Australia will clash in the 3rd and final ODI at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. It will be a dead rubber as the hosts have already gained an unassailable 2-0 lead. However, India eye their first-ever series sweep over the Men in Yellow in the format. It will be the last ODI for the two sides before the ICC Cricket World Cup.

A look at the head-to-head record

The two sides have met in 148 ODIs as of now, with India winning 56 of them. While Australia have won 82 ODIs, as many as 10 matches were abandoned. In India, the two sides are at par (32-32) in terms of ODIs won (5 NR). Notably, India have lost three of their last four ODI series against Australia.

India yet to rout Australia in ODI series

Over the years, India and Australia have clashed in some riveting encounters in both bilateral series and multilateral tournaments. Notably, India have never whitewashed Australia in an ODI series (three or more matches). Even the Aussies haven't attained this feat. Australia won the last two ODI series against India by a 2-1 margin. India's last ODI series win over Australia came in 2020.

The last four bilateral ODI series (India-Australia)

It is worth noting that the last four bilateral ODI series between India and Australia comprised only three matches. Australia have won two of them. Besides, the last five-match series between the two sides was held in 2019.

Senior members return for 3rd ODI

India rested senior members for the first two matches. In the final match, they are expected to make a comeback. India's squad for 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel*, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.

A look at the key performers

Mohammed Shami, who took a fifer in the series opener, now has 38 ODI wickets against Australia. Mitchell Marsh has an average and strike rate of 40.12 and 123.93, respectively, in ODIs this year. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have smothered eight ODI tons against the Aussies. David Warner returned with half-centuries in the first two matches.

Rohit, Kohli eye these feats

Rohit Sharma (2,251) is the second-highest scorer in India-Australia ODIs behind Sachin Tendulkar (3,077). The former could surpass Desmond Haynes (2,262) in this regard. Virat Kohli has managed 2,172 runs at 52.97 against Australia. Both Rohit and Kohli can equal or surpass Sachin's tally of nine centuries in India-Australia ODI matches. The duo has eight ODI tons against the Aussies.

Smith, Warner, Zampa target these landmarks

Both Steven Smith (1,186) and David Warner (1,118) have over 1,000 runs against India in ODIs. The former can surpass David Boon (1,212) to become Australia's fifth-highest run-scorer against India in ODI cricket. On the other hand, leg-spinner Zampa (33) could displace Glenn McGrath (33) to become the fourth-highest wicket-taker for Australia against the Men in Blue in the 50-over format.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

As mentioned, the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium will host the third match on Wednesday (September 27). The pitches produced here usually assist the batters. There have been plenty of high-scoring encounters here Meanwhile, spinners are also expected to get some assistance in the middle overs. The match will be telecast live on Sports 18 channels and live-streamed on the JioCinema app (1:30pm IST).

