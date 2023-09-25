3rd ODI: Can Bangladesh square series against New Zealand?

Sports

3rd ODI: Can Bangladesh square series against New Zealand?

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 25, 2023 | 10:57 pm 3 min read

Najmul Shanto will lead Bangladesh in the third ODI (Photo credit: X/@BCBtigers)

It is a do-or-die clash for Bangladesh as they host New Zealand for the third and final ODI of the series at Mirpur's Shere Bangla Stadium. NZ comprehensively defeated the hosts in the second ODI by 86 runs after the first match was abandoned. So this is the make-or-break game for Bangladesh. They will look to win and end the series on level terms.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Mirpur will host the third ODI between the two teams on September 26 (1:30pm IST). The pitch is conducive for spinners while the batters may score runs if they show patience and get their eyes in. 222 reads the average first innings ODI score at the ground. The match will be live on the Fancode app and website (paid subscription).

A look at the head-to-head records

New Zealand and Bangladesh have faced each other in a total of 40 ODIs. The Blackcaps have an unassailable lead over the hosts with 29 victories, while Bangladesh registered only 10 matches. One of the matches finished without a result. NZ have won six matches in 15 ODIs in Bangladesh whereas the Bangla Tigers recorded eight wins in home ODIs.

Najmul Shanto to captain Bangladesh in the third ODI

Coming back from injury, Najmul Shanto will lead Bangladesh in the third ODI against NZ after team management decided to rest players like Litton Das, Tamim Iqbal and Mustafizur Rahman. There are several other injuries as well and the team management isn't ready to risk anything before the World Cup. Meanwhile, NZ, who were led by Lockie Ferguson, will continue with the same team.

Here are the probable playing XIs

Bangladesh probable XI: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, and Shoriful Islam. New Zealand probable XI: Finn Allen, Will Young, Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wicket-keeper), Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson (captain), and Trent Boult.

Here are the key performers

Sodhi, who scalped career-best ODI figures (6/39) in the last match, has claimed 61 wickets in 48 matches. Boult has picked up 60 wickets against Bangladesh in only 25 matches at an average of 26.06. Mahmud is Bangladesh's second-highest wicket-taker in ODIs this year with 17 wickets in 11 matches. Shanto is Bangladesh's highest scorer in 2023 with 622 runs at 47.84.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket picks

Fantasy option 1: Najmul Shanto (vc), Henry Nicholls, Fin Allen, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Rachin Ravindra, Mahedi Hasan, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi (captain), Kyle Jamieson, and Lockie Ferguson. Fantasy option 2: Najmul Shanto, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Rachin Ravindra, Mahedi Hasan (vc), Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi (captain), Nasum Ahmed, and Lockie Ferguson.

Share this timeline