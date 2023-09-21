ICC Cricket World Cup: A look at top 5 upsets

Written by Parth Dhall September 21, 2023 | 03:45 pm 2 min read

India won the 1983 World Cup after beating the mighty West Indies

Cricket has been a sport of uncertainties. There is no room for complacency as the margins are so fine. The ICC Cricket World Cup, the flagship event of the ODI calendar, has seen some mind-boggling upsets since 1975. Be it India's win over the mighty West Indies in 1983 or Ireland's record-breaking chase against England, the tourney has never been devoid of action.

India vs West Indies, Manchester, 1983

The iconic picture of Kapil Dev collecting the 1983 World Cup trophy at Lord's lies rent-free among Indian fans. India, who had just one win in the first two WC editions (1975-1979), defeated giants West Indies in their 1983 WC opener in Manchester. India defended 262/8 against a world-class bowling attack, a major upset. That win laid the foundation for India's title-winning campaign.

Bangladesh vs India, Trinidad, 2007

The 1983 World Cup win changed the dynamics of Indian cricket. At the turn of the century, India were the sport's powerhouse. India, who reached the 2003 World Cup final under Sourav Ganguly, were the favorites for the 2007 title. However, Bangladesh upset India, led by Rahul Dravid, in their tournament opener. India, studded with the world's best batters, were bowled out for 191.

England vs Ireland, Bengaluru, 2011

In 2011, a lower-ranked Ireland beat England in one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history. The Irishmen chased down a mammoth 328, with Kevin O'Brien guiding them to a record-breaking win. He smashed a 63-ball 113 after Ireland were reduced to 111/5. To date, it remains the fastest century (50 balls) in a 50-over World Cup.

Keyna vs Sri Lanka, Nairobi, 2003

Kenya shot to fame during the 2003 World Cup. They stunned Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe to reach the semi-final, where India defeated them. However, their win over the Lankans was a major upset. Muthiah Muralidaran and Chaminda Vaas restricted Kenya to 210/9 (50). In response, Collins Obuya took a fifer as SL were bundled out for 157.

England vs Bangladesh, Adelaide, 2015

England endured a rough campaign in the 2015 World Cup. They lost four of their six Pool A games before being knocked out. One of their defeats came to Bangladesh in what was a must-win encounter. Mahmudullah's ton took England to 275/7 at the Adelaide Oval. Although England were cruising on 121/2, Rubel Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza, and Taskin Ahmed ignited their collapse (260).

