What if PAK-SL Asia Cup match gets abandoned?

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 14, 2023 | 04:53 pm 2 min read

The toss for the game has been delayed (Source: X/@ICC)

The crucial Pakistan versus Sri Lanka Super Fours game in the 2023 Asia Cup is under the threat of being washed out due to rain. The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is scheduled to host this contest on September 14. The toss for the match has already been delayed. Here is what will happen if the game gets washed out.

Here are the weather conditions

It has been raining since the morning of the match day. According to Accuweather, there are thunderstorms predicted at 5:00pm (local time) and 8:00pm. The chances of rain throughout the day are quite high with about 96% cloud cover. If a 20-over-per-side contest is not possible, the game will be abandoned. As per Cricbuzz, the cut-off time for a 20-over contest is 21:02pm IST.

SL ahead in terms of NRR

The points will be shared if this virtual semi-final does not get any result. In the Super Fours stage, both Pakistan and SL have defeated Bangladesh and suffered defeats against India. However, SL are ahead in terms of net run rate, having lost to India by 41 runs. Pakistan, meanwhile, suffered a massive 228-run loss against the Men in Blue.

SL will qualify the contest is washed out

Notably, India have already sealed a berth in the final while Bangladesh have been eliminated. This makes the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka game a virtual knock-out game. Meanwhile, SL's NNR (-0.200) is better than that of Pakistan (-1.892). Hence, the Lankan team would join India in the summit clash if their game against Pakistan is abandoned.

A look at the head-to-head record

The two sides have met 155 times in ODIs, with Pakistan comprehensively dominating the head-to-head record - 92-58 (NR: 4, Tie: 1). At home, the Lankan team has won 20 of its 41 ODIs against Pakistan, losing 18 (NR: 3). As far as the ODI editions of the Asia Cup are concerned, SL have 10 wins and four defeats against Pakistan.

