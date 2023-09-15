Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to reach Asia Cup final: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 15, 2023 | 01:08 am 4 min read

After the rain break, Pakistan faced 14.2 overs, scoring 122 runs at a run rate of 8.6 (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Sri Lanka overcame Pakistan in a crucial Asia Cup Super Fours contest at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. With this win, SL have reached the final where they will take on India. In a rain-hit contest, overs were reduced to 45 and 42 respectively as Pakistan posted 252/7. For SL, the DLS target was 252 and they got there in the end (252/8, 42 overs).

How did the match pan out?

Pakistan lost Fakhar Zaman early on before Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam added 64 runs. Shafique perished soon after his fifty as SL had Pakistan reeling at 130/5 in 27.4 overs. A break followed because of rain and Pakistan showed some intensity to get to 252/7. Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed shined. In response, SL were in control before Pakistan took the game close.

A tale of two approaches for Pakistan

As mentioned above, before the rain break Pakistan managed 130 runs in 27.4 overs at just 4.7 run rate. After the rain break, Pakistan faced 14.2 overs, scoring 122 runs at a run rate of 8.6. Rizwan was unbeaten on 22 from 30 deliveries. before the break and after that he scored 64 from 43 deliveries.

Abdullah Shafique slams his maiden ODI fifty

Shafique made the most of his opportunity, slamming a fine 52-run knock. Shafique wasn't part of the playing XI announced on Wednesday but was included after Saud Shakeel got a fever. Shafique made his fourth ODI appearance. He has 80 runs at an average of 20.00. Shafique also notched his maiden List A fifty having made just his 8th appearance in the 50-over format.

Rizwan registers his 12th ODI fifty

Rizwan slammed an unbeaten 86 from 73 balls. His knock was laced with six fours and two maximums. Rizwan has raced to 1,693 runs at 36.80. He slammed his 12th ODI fifty and a second versus Sri Lanka. He has 222 runs versus SL at 111.00 (50s: 2). Rizwan has also got to 5,326 runs in List A cricket, slamming his 30th fifty.

Pathirana and Wellalage shine for SL

Matheesha Pathirana was the pick of the Lankan bowlers. He claimed 3/65 from eight overs. In nine matches, he now has 15 ODI scalps. 20-year-old spinner Dunith Wellalage managed 1/40 from nine overs. He has 19 ODI scalps from 14 games.

Babar Azam completes 500 ODI runs against SL

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam completed 500 runs against Sri Lanka in ODI cricket. The 28-year-old reached this landmark with his fourth run. Babar went on to score 29 from 35 balls. Babar is the 19th Pakistani player to score 500 runs against Sri Lanka in ODI cricket. Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq leads this tally with 2,265 runs.

Mendis slams a powerful 91-run knock

Mendis shared a 50-run stand alongside Pathum Nissanka for the second wicket and then added 100 runs with Sadeera Samarawickrama (48). Mendis clocked 91 runs from 87 balls (4s: 8, 6s: 1). Mendis has raced to 3,198 ODI runs at 32.30. He struck his 25th ODI fifty. Versus Pakistan, Mendis owns 130 runs at 32.50. He now has 1,634 runs at home at 38.00.

Record stand for Rizwan and Iftikhar

Rizwan and Iftikhar shared 108 runs for the sixth wicket. As per Cricbuzz, this is Pakistan's best stand for the 6th wicket or below in the ODI Asia Cup, surpassing 100 runs between Fawad Alam and Sohail Tanvir versus Hong Kong, Karachi, 2008.

Key numbers for SL's batters

Samarawickrama scored 48 from 51 balls. He slammed four fours. He has now surpassed 600 runs in ODIs (615 at 34.17). Nissanka scored 29 from 44 balls. He has raced to 1,394 runs at 38.72. Charith Asalanka made his presence felt with a vital 47-ball 49*. He slammed three fours and one six. Asalanka has 1,272 runs at 42.40.

Sri Lanka are in their 12th Asia Cup final

Sri Lanka are in their 12th Asia Cup final (ODIs and T20Is combined). SL have won the Asia Cup (ODIs) five times, one behind India (6). Overall, they have won six Asia Cups (second-most). India lead the show with 7 honors.

