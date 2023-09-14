Asia Cup: Babar Azam completes 500 ODI runs against SL

Written by Parth Dhall September 14, 2023 | 05:49 pm 2 min read

Babar Azam is the 19th Pakistani to complete 500 ODI runs against Sri Lanka (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has completed 500 runs against Sri Lanka in ODI cricket. The 28-year-old reached this landmark with his fourth run in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four encounter at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Babar has become the 19th Pakistani player to score 500 runs against the Lankans in the format. Here are the key stats.

A look at his numbers

As mentioned, Babar is the 19th Pakistani player to score 500 runs against Sri Lanka in ODI cricket. Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq leads this tally with 2,265 runs. Notably, Babar took just 10 ODI innings to complete 500 runs against the Lankans. He has an average of over 60 and a strike rate of more than 80 against SL. The tally includes three tons.

Babar averages less than 30 in SL

It is worth noting that Babar's average of 26.66 in Sri Lanka is his lowest in a nation in ODI cricket. He scored just 160 runs in his first six ODI innings in the country. The tally includes a couple of half-centuries.

Babar's record-breaking ton against Nepal

In the Asia Cup 2023 opener, Babar broke a flurry of records with his 151-run knock against Nepal. This is now the highest score by a captain in the Asia Cup (ODIs). Babar also became the fastest to 19 centuries in ODI cricket, having reached this landmark in his 102nd innings. The 28-year-old broke the record of Hashim Amla, who took 104 innings.

