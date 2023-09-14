CA mandates neck guards for Australian players: Details here

CA mandates neck guards for Australian players: Details here

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 14, 2023 | 05:39 pm 2 min read

The new rules will be implemented from October 1 onward (Source: X/@ICC)

Cricket Australia has made neck guards mandatory for Team Australia and domestic players for safety reasons. Hence, the likes of Steve Smith and David Warner will be forced to use it despite having shown reservations about the equipment. This is one of the many changes made to CA's playing conditions. The new rules will be implemented from October 1 onward. Here are further details.

Players required using net protectors against pacers

It will be mandatory for batters to wear neck guards on their helmets when playing against fast bowlers. The rule is not applicable when spinners are operating. Notably, the neck guards were introduced after Phillip Hughes passed away after being struck on the back of the neck by a bouncer during a 2014 Sheffield Shield match. Sean Abbott was the bowler on that occasion.

Reluctance of senior players

While CA had recommended the use of neck protectors following Hughes's demise, many senior players showcased apprehensions. Of the current Australian white-ball squad in South Africa, Warner, Tim David, and Josh Inglis are the batters who have not been wearing neck protectors. Smith and Usman Khawaja are among other prominent Australian names who have not been comfortable with neck protectors.

What did Warner and Smith say?

Back in 2016, Warner said he does "will not wear" one because it "digs into" his neck and is a distraction. Notably, Smith was not wearing a neck protector when Jofra Archer hit him with a bouncer in the 2019 Ashes, leaving the batter concussed. "I just feel claustrophobic. I compare it to being stuck in an MRI scan machine," Smith said in 2019.

Changes in BBL

Meanwhile, batters will now not automatically be awarded six runs if the ball touches the roof of the Marvel Stadium in Big Bash league (BBL) matches. The umpires will now use their discretion to determine whether the ball has ball crossed the boundary. Time limits on injury stoppages and streamlining stumping reviews have also been introduced to speed up the play in BBL.

