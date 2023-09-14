Asia Cup, Abdullah Shafique slams his maiden ODI fifty: Stats



Written by Rajdeep Saha September 14, 2023 | 07:39 pm 1 min read

Abdullah Shafique made the most of his opportunity, slamming a fine 52-run knock for Pakistan against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Abdullah Shafique made the most of his opportunity, slamming a fine 52-run knock for Pakistan against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours contest. Notably, Shafique wasn't part of the playing XI announced yesterday but was included after Saud Shakeel got a fever. His opening partner Fakhar Zaman was included with Imam-ul-Haq missing due to a back spasm. Here are further details.

Shafique scores a vital 51-run knock

With rain forcing a late start, the match was reduced to 45 overs a side. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat first. Pakistan lost Fakhar early on (9/1) before Shafique and Babar added 64 runs for the second wicket. Shafique brought up his fifty in the 21st over. However, he perished thereafter following a pull shot.

Maiden ODI fifty for Shafique

Shafique made just his fourth ODI appearance. He now has 80 runs at an average of 20.00. He had made his ODI debut versus the Netherlands back in 2022. His last ODI was against New Zealand in May 2023. Shakib also notched his maiden List A fifty having made just his 8th appearance in the 50-over format.

