Asia Cup, Shubman Gill slams maiden ODI fifty against Pakistan

Asia Cup, Shubman Gill slams maiden ODI fifty against Pakistan

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 10, 2023

Gill received a lifeline on the first delivery he faced (Source: X/@ICC)

India's rising batting sensation Shubman Gill smoked a fiery half-century against Pakistan in the Super Fours Match 3 of the 2023 Asia Cup. Gill went after the bowlers from the outset and scored runs all over the park. He ended up scoring 58 off 52 balls (10 boundaries). This was Gill's eighth ODI fifty and a maiden one against Pakistan. Here are his stats.

A fine knock from Gill

Gill received a lifeline on the first delivery he faced as Shaheen Afridi dropped his catch off Naseem Shah's bowling. The batter made optimum utilization of the revival and played some remarkable shots. He reached his fifty off just 37 balls as alongside skipper Rohit Sharma (56), Gill added 121 runs. The latter eventually fell prey to Shaheen in the 18th over.

Here are his stats

Gill, in his previous outing against Nepal, became the fastest batter to accomplish 1,500 ODI runs. Playing his 30th ODI, the young batter has now raced to 1,572 runs at a terrific average of 62.88. His strike rate in the format reads 102.94. The tally includes four tons and eight fifties. Gill managed a 32-ball 11 in the recent group-stage game against Pakistan.

Second-highest average in ODIs

Gill's current ODI average of 62.88 is the second-highest among batters with at least 1,000 runs. Former Netherlands all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate (67) tops this list. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (59.01) has now slipped to the third position in this regard. Among Indians, Virat Kohli follows Gill on the list, with 12,910-plus runs at a 57-plus average.

