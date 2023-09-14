Asia Cup, Mohammad Rizwan registers his 12th ODI fifty: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 14, 2023 | 09:28 pm 2 min read

Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan stepped up for his side in a rain-hit Asia Cup Super Fours contest against Sri Lanka (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan stepped up for his side in a rain-hit Asia Cup Super Fours contest against Sri Lanka. The match was reduced to 45 overs per side following a delayed start and then there was a further reduction (42 overs) when rain stopped play in between. Rizwan stepped up post the stoppage and accelerated quickly, helping Pakistan post 252/7.

Rizwan shifts gears after a cautious start

Pakistan were in trouble (128/5) when play was stopped in the 28th over. Rizwan had started cautiously before that and was unbeaten on 22 from 30 deliveries. Post the delay, Rizwan showed more intent and alongside Ifttikar Ahmed, a solid partnership was formed. Rizwan got to his fifty from 48 balls. He added 108 runs alongside Iftikhar (47).

A look at Rizwan's ODI stats

Rizwan slammed an unbeaten 86 from 73 balls. Notably, 64 of his runs came after the rain break from just 43 deliveries. His knock was laced with six fours and two maximums. Rizwan has raced to 1,693 runs at 36.80. He slammed his 12th ODI fifty and a second versus Sri Lanka. He has 222 runs versus SL at 111.00 (50s: 2).

30th fifty in List A cricket

Rizwan has also got to 5,326 runs in List A cricket. He averages over 46 in the 50-over format. Rizwan smashed his 30th fifty, besides owning 11 centuries, including two for Pakistan.

