ICC Cricket World Cup: Presenting the top five Indian batters

Sports

ICC Cricket World Cup: Presenting the top five Indian batters

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 25, 2023 | 08:53 pm 2 min read

Sachin Tendulkar is the highest scorer in ODI World Cup history (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

The biggest event in cricket is back and fans cannot wait any longer. The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup will be starting on October 5 and India are the host this time. Therefore, fans will expect the Indian batters to shine on the biggest stage. Over the years, Indian batters have fared well in World Cups. Here are the top-five Indian scorers in WC.

Rahul Dravid has remained consistent in the middle-order

Rahul Dravid is India's fifth-highest run scorer in World Cup history. He has been the dependable player in the middle order, amassing 860 runs in 22 games at 61.42. Dravid has hammered six fifties and two tons in World Cup clashes. His 318-run partnership with Sourav Ganguly against Sri Lanka in 1999 is the second-highest partnership in World Cup history.

Rohit Sharma has slammed six centuries in ODI World Cups

Rohit Sharma always steps up his game a level when it comes to World Cups. Therefore he is India's fourth-highest run-scorer in the marquee event. Rohit has slammed 978 runs in 17 matches at 65.20. He has featured in only two World Cups (2015, 2019) and was outstanding in the last edition. He has smoked the joint-highest tons in World Cup history (6).

Sourav Ganguly was a dependable batter in big events

Former India captain Ganguly has played with conviction in World Cup events. He featured in three events (1999, 2003, 2007) and is India's third-highest run-scorer with 1,006 runs from 21 games at 55.88. The dasher smashed four centuries and three fifties at the marquee event. His 183 against SL in 1999 is the highest individual score by an Indian in a World Cup clash.

India's talisman Virat Kohli takes the second spot

India's main man of this decade, Virat Kohli is among the three Indian batters with 1,000-plus runs in World Cups. Overall, he has featured in three marquee events (2011, 2015 and 2019) and has compiled 1,030 runs at a decent average of 46.81. Kohli has smoked two centuries and six fifties. His highest score of 107 came against Pakistan in the 2015 World Cup.

Sachin Tendulkar leads the pack

The only other player with six WC centuries is the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. He remains the only player with over 2,000 WC runs, having hammered 2,278 runs at 56.95 in 45 games (HS: 152). Tendulkar featured in six editions, the joint-most for any player (1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2011). His tally of 15 WC fifties is also the highest for any batter.

Share this timeline