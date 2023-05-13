India

Sachin Tendulkar's name, photo used in fake advertisements; FIR lodged

May 13, 2023

One of Tendulkar's aides filed the complaint on Thursday

The Mumbai Police has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified persons for illegally using cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's name, photograph, and voice in fake advertisements, reported PTI. According to the Mumbai Police, one of Tendulkar's aides filed the complaint on Thursday. Reportedly, the advertisements in question were for a drug company, which claimed that the cricket star endorsed its products.

Website used Tendulkar's photo without permission

The complaint also named a website—sachinhealth.in—which allegedly promoted the products using Tendulakar's picture and name. As the cricketer never gave his permission to use his personal information, which amounted to maligning his image, he instructed his aide to take legal action, it added. The police booked unidentified persons under cheating, forgery, and defamation charges under the Indian Penal Code besides the Information Technology Act.