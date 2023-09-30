Decoding India's best XI for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

1/7

Sports 3 min read

Decoding India's best XI for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:21 am Sep 30, 202310:21 am

The Men in Blue boast a formidable squad (Source: X/@ICC)

Hosts India are among the favorites to clinch the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, starting on October 5. The Men in Blue boast a formidable squad with potent players across all departments. Moreover, the home conditions are in their favor. However, with numerous lucrative options being available, finalizing the XI can give a headache to the team management. Here we decode India's best XI.

2/7

Skipper Rohit to open with Gill

There will be no second thoughts on deciding the opening pair as skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will take the spot. The former has been focusing on playing aggressive cricket lately to give India fiery starts. Gill has been on a run-scoring spree this year as he averages 72.35 in ODIs in 2023. He is the only batter with 1,000-plus runs this year.

3/7

Kohli, Iyer, Rahul to follow

While Virat Kohli's number-three spot is as good as sealed, there should not be any debate regarding KL Rahul's number-five spot as well. The latter will also double up as the wicket-keeper. At least for the initial games, Shreyas Iyer is likely to pip Ishan Kishan for the number-four spot though the latter breaks the right-handed monotony in the order.

4/7

Pandya and Jadeja to be the all-rounders

Team's vice-captain Hardik Pandya and veteran Ravindra Jadeja are next in the line-up. The two all-rounders will have the onus to ace the finisher's role besides contributing in the bowling department. While Pandya has been at the top of his game lately, Jadeja's batting form has been a cause of concern. However, the latter's three-dimensional abilities mean the team management would stick with him.

5/7

Will SKY get an opportunity?

Suryakumar Yadav improved his ODI numbers with a couple of fiery fifties in the recently-concluded series against Australia. He can truly be a nightmare for bowlers in the end overs. However, the dasher might have to wait for his chances as all of India's top-five batters average over 45 in the format.

6/7

Who will form the bowling attack?

Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah are certain inclusions. The remaining spot would be given to a pacer or a spinner according to the conditions. Owing to Shardul Thakur's recent bowling struggles, Mohammed Shami might pip him if an extra pacer is needed though the management prefers a batting option at number eight. Ravichandran Ashwin would come in if a spinner is required.

7/7

India's best XI for WC

India's best XI for WC: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin/Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.