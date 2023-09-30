Top five World Cup debutants to watch out for

2 min read

Top five World Cup debutants to watch out for

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:04 am Sep 30, 202309:04 am

Shubman Gill averages 72.35 in ODIs in 2023 (Source: X/@ICC)

The 2023 edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup is scheduled to get underway on October 5 in India. As many as 10 teams are in contention to taste the glory this time. Fans must brace themselves for some exciting on-field action as numerous prominent players will be on display. Here we look at the top five players who are playing their maiden WC.

Can Shubman Gill extend his golden run?

India's batting sensation Shubman Gill is on a run-scoring spree this year and the 24-year-old would be raring to extend his golden run. Currently the second-ranked ODI batter, Gill is currently the only batter with 1,000-plus ODI runs in 2023. The youngster has raced to 1,230 runs in at 72.35 (SR: 105.03). Five of his six ODI tons have come this year.

Heinrich Klaasen has been on a roll in 2023

South Africa's wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen has truly been a nightmare for bowlers in recent times. He has scored two ODI tons this year, both coming under 60 deliveries. The dasher shattered a flurry of records with a historic 174-run knock against Australia earlier this month. In 2023, he has compiled 527 ODI runs at an average and strike rate of 58.55 and 151.43, respectively.

Conway and the art of scoring runs

Devon Conway has displayed astounding consistency across formats since his international debut in November 2020. The New Zealand opener, who averages 46 in ODIs, has proven his mettle across different conditions. His Indian Premier League (IPL) average of 48.63 speaks volumes of his abilities to bat in Indian conditions. Three of his four ODI centuries have come in 2023.

Haris Rauf raring to rattle the stumps

Speedster Haris Rauf would be instrumental to Pakistan's run in the competition. The right-arm pacer can generate some serious pace and his ability to take wickets across all phases makes him a captain's delight. Earlier this month, he became the joint-third-fastest bowler to complete 50 ODI wickets for Pakistan (27 matches). He is expected to form a deadly pair with Shaheen Afridi.

Siraj can make the new ball talk

Another fast bowler on this list is India's Mohammed Siraj, the top-ranked ODI bowler currently. Siraj relishes operating with the new ball and his powerplay numbers speak volumes of his prowess. 32 of his 54 ODI wickets have come in this phase. Earlier this month, he rattled SL with a career-best 6/21 in the Asia Cup final.

