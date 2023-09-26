Najmul Hossain Shanto hammers his fifth ODI half-century: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall September 26, 2023

Najmul Hossain Shanto slammed an 84-ball 76 (Image source: X/@BCBtigers)

New Zealand bowled out Bangladesh for 171 in the 3rd ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto led Bangladesh from the front with a 76-run knock. However, he was the lone warrior as none of the other batters crossed the 25-run mark. In the process, Shanto slammed his fifth half-century in ODI cricket. Here are the key stats.

Shanto slams an 84-ball 76

Shanto came to the middle after Bangladesh lost Zakir Hasan and Tanzid Hasan within 10 runs. The Bangladesh captain firmly held his end despite losing partners at the other end. Shanto had a couple of crucial partnerships with Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah. In the process, Shanto completed his fifth half-century in the format. He slammed an 84-ball 76 (10 fours).

A look at his ODI stats

Shanto, who averaged 96.50 in the 2023 Asia Cup, has been among the runs. He has now raced past 900 runs (908) in 30 ODIs at an average of 31.31. His strike rate is 79.09. Besides two hundreds, the left-handed batter also has four fifties in the format. The 25-year-old would like to improve his stats going forward.

Most ODI runs for Bangladesh in 2023

Shanto has been taking rapid strides at the international level. In 15 ODIs this year, the young batter has raced to 698 runs at an excellent average of 49.85. No other Bangladesh batter has scored 600 or more runs this year. All of Shanto's seven fifty-plus scores in ODI cricket have come in 2023. The tally includes two tons.

