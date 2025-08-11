Duleep Trophy: How many players own 100-plus wickets? 

India's impending domestic season will mark the return of Duleep Trophy in its traditional inter-zonal format. The iconic red-ball tournament will begin on August 28, with Bengaluru hosting the matches. Duleep Trophy, India's premier First-Class tournament, has seen quite a few bowlers shine forth. Over the years, two bowlers have taken 100-plus wickets in the tournament. Here we list the same.

#1 Narendra Hirwani (Central Zone): 126 wickets One of the most prolific wicket-takers in India's domestic circuit, Narendra Hirwani tops this elite list. Playing for Central Zone, the 56-year-old former leg-spinner accounted for 126 wickets from 29 games at an average of 34.12. His tally includes 8 fifers. Notably, Hirwani concluded his First-Class career with a staggering 732 wickets at 27.05. He took 66 wickets for India in Tests.

#2 Sairaj Bahutule (West Zone): 112 wickets Former wrist-spinner Siraj Bahutule remains the only other player with 100-plus wickets in Duleep Trophy history. In 30 games for West Zone, he snapped up 112 wickets at an average of 26.76. He took 4 five-wicket hauls. In a stellar career spanning over two decades, Bahutule took 630 First-Class wickets at 26.00. He also scored 6,176 runs with nine tons.