Duleep Trophy: How many players own 100-plus wickets? 
Narendra Hirwani took 126 wickets for Central Zone

By Parth Dhall
Aug 11, 2025
04:15 pm
India's impending domestic season will mark the return of Duleep Trophy in its traditional inter-zonal format. The iconic red-ball tournament will begin on August 28, with Bengaluru hosting the matches. Duleep Trophy, India's premier First-Class tournament, has seen quite a few bowlers shine forth. Over the years, two bowlers have taken 100-plus wickets in the tournament. Here we list the same.

Narendra Hirwani (Central Zone): 126 wickets

One of the most prolific wicket-takers in India's domestic circuit, Narendra Hirwani tops this elite list. Playing for Central Zone, the 56-year-old former leg-spinner accounted for 126 wickets from 29 games at an average of 34.12. His tally includes 8 fifers. Notably, Hirwani concluded his First-Class career with a staggering 732 wickets at 27.05. He took 66 wickets for India in Tests.

Sairaj Bahutule (West Zone): 112 wickets 

Former wrist-spinner Siraj Bahutule remains the only other player with 100-plus wickets in Duleep Trophy history. In 30 games for West Zone, he snapped up 112 wickets at an average of 26.76. He took 4 five-wicket hauls. In a stellar career spanning over two decades, Bahutule took 630 First-Class wickets at 26.00. He also scored 6,176 runs with nine tons.

Two other bowlers with 90-plus wickets

Only two other bowlers have recorded more than 90 wickets in the Duleep Trophy. Former spinners Bhagwath Chandrasekhar and Srinivas Venkataraghavan, who represented South Zone, tallied 99 and 95 wickets respectively. Chandrasekhar has 7 fifers to his name.