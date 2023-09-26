Asian Games: India win gold in equestrian after 41 years

Sports

Asian Games: India win gold in equestrian after 41 years

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 26, 2023 | 04:17 pm 1 min read

India wins Asian Games gold in Equestrian after 41 years

In a historic development for the sport of equestrian in India, as the dressage team clinched the gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games. The team comprising Sudipti Hajela, Divyakriti Singh, Hriday Chheda and Anush Agarwalla were exceptional and finished with a score of 209. 205 to pip China and Hong Kong for the elusive gold. The quartet created history at the Asiad.

India's first gold in 41 years at the Asian Games

This is India's first-ever gold medal in the equestrian dressage event. However, this is India's first medal in equestrian in 41 years. Raghubir Singh, in the 1982 Asian Games, won the gold medal in the equestrian eventing individual event. The last medal in the equestrian dressage team event was a bronze that India won in the 1986 edition.

Indian came from behind to take away the gold

The Indian team staged a sensational comeback as it dropped to third at the start. It was Anush and his horse Etro, who started the push and others also joined in to move forward, taking away the gold medal. Anush and his horse Etro scored 71.088, Chheda and Emerald scored 69.941, Divyakriti and Adrenalin Firdod got 68.176, while Sudipti and Chinski secured 66.706.

Share this timeline