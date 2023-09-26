ICC World Cup 2023: Decoding the Netherlands squad

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 26, 2023 | 03:33 pm 3 min read

Scott Edwards will lead the Netherlands in the 2023 ODI World Cup (Photo Credit: X/@ICC)

The Netherlands are making a comeback into the 2023 World Cup after missing the last two editions of the tournament. They qualified for the ODI World Cup this year after finishing as runners-up in the 2023 World Cup Qualifiers. The Dutch have featured in four World Cup campaigns (1996, 2003, 2007, and 2011). Scott Edwards will lead the side this time.

A look at the Netherlands squad for 2023 World Cup

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (captain and wicket-keeper), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.

A look at the Dutch batters

Edwards and Barresi will be key for the Netherlands with the bat. The two batters have amassed 1,212 and 1,193 ODI runs, respectively. O'Dowd will look to hand the Dutch strong starts. The 29-year-old opening batter has hammered 1,158 runs in 33 ODIs at 37.35. Nidamanuru will be key in the middle overs. He has slammed 501 runs in 20 ODIs at 29.47.

Bas de Leede will be key for the Dutch

One of the in-form all-rounders de Leede will play a major role in the upcoming campaign. He has been consistent in both areas for the Netherlands. He claimed 24 wickets in 30 ODIs at a bowling average of 32.08. De Leede smashed 765 runs at 27.32. He has tonked a solitary hundred and two fifties. Since 2022, he is Netherlands' second-highest wicket-taker in ODIs.

Here are the Dutch bowlers

Van Beek will be extremely crucial for the Dutch with the new ball and also in slog overs. He has scalped 34 wickets in 25 ODIs and is the fifth-highest wicket-taker for the Netherlands. Aryan will play a key role with his off-spin in Indian conditions, having scalped 20 wickets in 25 ODIs. Van Meekeran has claimed 15 wickets in 13 ODIs at 36.

Bas de Leede has this ODI record

De Leede slammed a 93-ball 123 and also claimed 5/52 in a victory against Scotland in the qualifiers which helped them earn the World Cup ticket. He became the fourth cricketer to register a fifer and a century in the same ODI. Viv Richards became the first cricketer to achieve the feat. Paul Collingwood and Rohan Mustafa are the other cricketers on this list.

A look at Netherlands' World Cup fixtures

The Netherlands will start their 2023 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 6 followed by NZ on October 9. They will face South Africa on October 17 before locking horns against Sri Lanka (October 21). They will next face Australia (October 25), Bangladesh (October 28), Afghanistan (November 3), and England (November 8). The Netherlands will take on India on November 12.

